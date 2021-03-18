Retail and Development
Your ultimate guide to Camp North End, from food stalls to bookstores and art
Last year around this time, CharlotteFive published a guide to Camp North End. Despite a tumultuous 2020 amid COVID-19, Camp North End weathered the storm, growing its tenant list considerably. Now, visitors will find shops dedicated to charcuterie and plants; stalls serving Southern and Latin cuisine; and a place to cool down with an ice cream pop or craft cocktail.
Developed by ATCO Properties and Management, Camp North End blends Charlotte’s historic buildings with a bright future paved by local makers. And there’s more to come — Camp North End will eventually open the Keswick Platform, where seven pavilions will make space for more tenants. To continue to preserve the venue’s storied past, four Black architects will design the facades for four of these platforms, blending murals with carefully selected materials.
In addition to options to support small businesses through shopping and dining, Camp North End also offers socially distant options to engage with the space through its Skyline Drive-In. Whether you’re craving takeout from your favorite local maker or want to catch a movie, there’s always something to see at Camp North End. Here’s a list of what’s open — and what’s to come:
DINING
Babe & Butcher
Opening spring 2021
Offering both build-your-own boards and to-go boxes, this charcuterie company will offer fruit, veggies, locally sourced meats and cheeses, as well as cookies and chocolates.
Black Moth Bars
This mobile bar concept serves handcrafted, locally sourced specialty cocktails out of a 1960s vintage Airstream camper in the Boileryard, complete with patio seating.
Bleu Barn Bistro
Known for its farm-to-table food truck meals, Bleu Barn Bistro serves its popular Farm House burger, pork belly tacos and seasonal favorites from this brick-and-mortar location at Camp North End.
Chop & Chisel
Chop & Chisel is a local gourmet meal purveyor that places a focus on fresh, clean eating through a weekly delivery service and grab-and-go meals.
Free Range Brewing
This brewery’s Camp North End location serves a rotating menu of featured brews that can be enjoyed to-go, so you can enjoy a craft beer on the back patio or across the campus.
HEX Coffee
What began as a pop-up cafe in 2015 has since evolved into an experience dedicated to bringing community together over coffee. At the Camp North End location, enjoy a full-service espresso bar with new and favorite menu offerings as well as home brewing accessories, coffee beans, instant coffee and HEX-branded apparel.
La Caseta
This food stall from the owners of Raydal Hospitality offers traditional Latin cuisine prepared from recipes passed down through generations.
Leah & Louise
James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier honor the Mississippi Valley foodways through this modern juke joint.
Plant Joy
Plant Joy is the first brick-and-mortar concept from Julia Simon and Erik Burns, the founders of Nourish Charlotte. Look for local, organic vegan dishes, twists on classic vegan cuisine and popular menu items from Nourish.
Popbar
Having grown in popularity since opening the NoDa location, Popbar expanded to Camp North End, where it serves customers through a walk-up window. This location offers Popbar favorites such as handcrafted gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt on a stick as well as pre-dipped and topped pops and frozen lemonade as well.
SARU by Bow Ramen
SARU marks Bow Ramen’s first venture outside of New York City, offering Nagahama-style noodles and Japanese snacks.
Wentworth & Fenn
Initially founded in a 1961 Shasta Camper named Selma, this brick-and-mortar gourmet bakery offers artisan breads, pastries, macarons, custom cakes and more.
SHOPPING
Feminist Goods Co.
Dedicated to celebrating women, this company offers thoughtful clothing and goods and donates 10% of annual proceeds to charitable organizations including Time Out Youth, Black Visions Collective and Planned Parenthood.
Good Postage
Founded online by a mother-daughter team in Asheville in 2017, this brick-and-mortar location features craft greeting cards and hand-drawn illustrations, along with a working art studio and a vintage Chandler and Price letterpress.
Grow
Located at the Bunkhouse in the Mount District, this specialty plant shop offers plant accessories, jewelry, candles and gifts, as well as pottery and wall hangings from independent artists.
Macfly Fresh Printing Co.
This boutique design firm offers creative design, branding and screenprinting to create unique brand identities.
Prism Supply Co.
Driven by a passion for motorcycle culture, brothers Jake and Zach Hindes created a brand dedicated to the resurgence of quality, handcrafted American-made motorcycles.
That’s Novel Books
Located inside the Hygge Coworking space, this 800-square-foot store offers visitors a chance to buy and trade used books.
Windy O’Connor Art & Home
Multimedia artist Windy O’Connor uses this space to create and showcase her artistic pieces, ranging from canvas to wallpaper to textiles.
ADDITIONAL TENANTS
AON
Focused on risk and people, Aon provides insurance, risk management, reinsurance brokerage, outsourcing services and human resources solutions.
BLKMRKTCLT
Dedicated to providing a safe environment for artists of color, BLKMRKTCLT serves as rental studio space for local artists to grow and share their work.
bloc.
Part gym, part community-focused retreat, bloc. offers a variety of classes including cardio dance, HIIT and yoga to nourish both the body and the soul.
Cloudgenera
Home of the best-in-class IT decision engine, CloudGenera provides IT analysis that allows organizations to optimize their technology spend through automated decisioning.
CLT Shooters
CLT Shooters offers a hub for local photographers, models and creative minds to connect.
Democracy NC
Dedicated to challenging the role of money in North Carolina politics, this organization promotes voter participation and advocates to protect democracy in the state.
Dice Magazine
This London-founded magazine caters to motorcycle enthusiasts who value the craft of building bikes.
Digi-Bridge
Digi-Bridge seeks to create a generation of well-equipped modern learners by equipping shareholders with the means to provide technology in the learning environment.
Dupp & Swat
Siblings Davita and Dion Galloway use their studio as a safe space for expressionists. Look for retail and art from local creatives, as well as workshops and events in this space.
eXplicit Salon
This full-service hair salon specializes in a range of hair services — including unique dyeing — to help make your hairstyle dreams come true.
Feast Food Tours
Centered on delivering culinary experiences, this company connects you to chefs, farmers, restaurateurs and artisans that are putting Charlotte’s food scene on the map. Its virtual workshops and food tour schedule is on hold, but once it reopens, expect walking tours, interactive livestreams, events and more.
Game Plan
This software platform helps athletic organizations conduct online education, career services and mentorship to support athletes in both their personal and professional journeys.
The General’s Office
Formerly home to General Woodward, this office was reclaimed by ATCO Properties and Management — the group behind Camp North End — to act as an epicentre for ideas and innovation to benefit this redevelopment project.
Goodyear Arts
To support local art, this nonprofit provides space, time and money to local artists through residencies and studio space, as well as community events.
Honeyfi
Honeyfi helps couples connect their finances to manage savings, household spending and custom budgets.
Honeyguide
Designed to help makers and designers save time, Honeyguide offers services for proposals, fulfillment, invoicing, time management, bookkeeping and more.
Hygge Coworking
Pronounced “hoo-ga,” this coworking venue welcomes entrepreneurs and hard workers to gather in a space designed for creativity.
Junior Achievement
Dedicated to developing today’s youth, this national organization gives young people the knowledge and skills to plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic decisions.
Loyd Visuals
Loyd Visuals is a family based photography and videography production company founded by three brothers with a passion for creating memorable visuals.
Moore/Hooker
Local artists Matt Hooker and Matt Moore can be found here in their studio when they’re not out in the field creating custom murals.
NoDa Co. Canteen
Coined the NoDa Company Store’s “little sister,” this tropical oasis in Camp North End is the perfect spot to enjoy food, beer and music.
Pine Gate Renewables
This company works with landowners, communities and utilities to develop locally based solar farms.
Rachel Sutherland Communications
This award-winning boutique PR firm offers public relations, social media and marketing campaigns.
Tent Studios
Charlotte-based photographers Jon Berkon and Jackson Perry offer a rental space suited to fulfill the professional photographer’s dream.
TM Studios
This space houses the Ally team as it prototypes and tests new consumer banking concepts.
Wily
Known for its famous Design Sprints, Wily offers hands-on ways to design and improve products. It also offers Strategy Sprints to align teams and processes to get big projects done quickly.
Bonus: Coming soon to Camp North End is a Vincent Van Gogh Lighthouse Immersive exhibit. Tickets are on sale now.
Camp North End
1824 Statesville Ave.
Instagram: @campnorthend
Comments