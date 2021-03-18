Your ultimate guide to Camp North End, from food stalls to bookstores and art

Camp North End has welcomed new tenants over the past year, including La Caseta, Leah & Louise, Grow, Plant Joy and more. CharlotteFive

Last year around this time, CharlotteFive published a guide to Camp North End. Despite a tumultuous 2020 amid COVID-19, Camp North End weathered the storm, growing its tenant list considerably. Now, visitors will find shops dedicated to charcuterie and plants; stalls serving Southern and Latin cuisine; and a place to cool down with an ice cream pop or craft cocktail.

Developed by ATCO Properties and Management, Camp North End blends Charlotte’s historic buildings with a bright future paved by local makers. And there’s more to come — Camp North End will eventually open the Keswick Platform, where seven pavilions will make space for more tenants. To continue to preserve the venue’s storied past, four Black architects will design the facades for four of these platforms, blending murals with carefully selected materials.

In addition to options to support small businesses through shopping and dining, Camp North End also offers socially distant options to engage with the space through its Skyline Drive-In. Whether you’re craving takeout from your favorite local maker or want to catch a movie, there’s always something to see at Camp North End. Here’s a list of what’s open — and what’s to come:

DINING

Open-air food stalls at Camp North End allow visitors to practice safe social distancing amid COVID-19. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Opening spring 2021

Offering both build-your-own boards and to-go boxes, this charcuterie company will offer fruit, veggies, locally sourced meats and cheeses, as well as cookies and chocolates.

Babe & Butcher will bring build-your-own charcuterie boards to Camp North End. Courtesy of Babe & Butcher

This mobile bar concept serves handcrafted, locally sourced specialty cocktails out of a 1960s vintage Airstream camper in the Boileryard, complete with patio seating.

Look for craft cocktails at Black Moth Bars, a mobile bar concept situated in a 1960s Airstream camper. Aly Barnett Photography

Known for its farm-to-table food truck meals, Bleu Barn Bistro serves its popular Farm House burger, pork belly tacos and seasonal favorites from this brick-and-mortar location at Camp North End.

Chop & Chisel is a local gourmet meal purveyor that places a focus on fresh, clean eating through a weekly delivery service and grab-and-go meals.

This brewery’s Camp North End location serves a rotating menu of featured brews that can be enjoyed to-go, so you can enjoy a craft beer on the back patio or across the campus.

Free Range Brewing is Camp North End’s first brewery. Courtesy of Free Range Brewing

What began as a pop-up cafe in 2015 has since evolved into an experience dedicated to bringing community together over coffee. At the Camp North End location, enjoy a full-service espresso bar with new and favorite menu offerings as well as home brewing accessories, coffee beans, instant coffee and HEX-branded apparel.

HEX Coffee offers a full-service espresso bar and retail items at its Camp North End location. Courtesy of HEX Coffee

This food stall from the owners of Raydal Hospitality offers traditional Latin cuisine prepared from recipes passed down through generations.

James Beard-nominated Chef Greg Collier and Subrina Collier honor the Mississippi Valley foodways through this modern juke joint.

Look for modern interpretations of Southern classics from Memphis, Mississippi and New Orleans at Leah & Louise. Peter Taylor Courtesy of Leah & Louise

Plant Joy is the first brick-and-mortar concept from Julia Simon and Erik Burns, the founders of Nourish Charlotte. Look for local, organic vegan dishes, twists on classic vegan cuisine and popular menu items from Nourish.

Having grown in popularity since opening the NoDa location, Popbar expanded to Camp North End, where it serves customers through a walk-up window. This location offers Popbar favorites such as handcrafted gelato, sorbet and frozen yogurt on a stick as well as pre-dipped and topped pops and frozen lemonade as well.

The Camp North End Popbar location offers both classic Popbar favorites, as well as special options for this location. Courtesy of Popbar

SARU marks Bow Ramen’s first venture outside of New York City, offering Nagahama-style noodles and Japanese snacks.

Initially founded in a 1961 Shasta Camper named Selma, this brick-and-mortar gourmet bakery offers artisan breads, pastries, macarons, custom cakes and more.

SHOPPING

Dedicated to celebrating women, this company offers thoughtful clothing and goods and donates 10% of annual proceeds to charitable organizations including Time Out Youth, Black Visions Collective and Planned Parenthood.

Founded online by a mother-daughter team in Asheville in 2017, this brick-and-mortar location features craft greeting cards and hand-drawn illustrations, along with a working art studio and a vintage Chandler and Price letterpress.

Located at the Bunkhouse in the Mount District, this specialty plant shop offers plant accessories, jewelry, candles and gifts, as well as pottery and wall hangings from independent artists.

Grow plant shop gives Camp North End a pop of greenery. Courtesy of Camp North End

This boutique design firm offers creative design, branding and screenprinting to create unique brand identities.

Entrepreneurs Eric Ndelo and Taj Polite run MacFly Fresh Printing Co. Courtesy of Eric Ndelo

Driven by a passion for motorcycle culture, brothers Jake and Zach Hindes created a brand dedicated to the resurgence of quality, handcrafted American-made motorcycles.

Located inside the Hygge Coworking space, this 800-square-foot store offers visitors a chance to buy and trade used books.

Buy and trade used books inside Hygge Coworking. Courtesy of That’s Novel Books

Multimedia artist Windy O’Connor uses this space to create and showcase her artistic pieces, ranging from canvas to wallpaper to textiles.

ADDITIONAL TENANTS

Focused on risk and people, Aon provides insurance, risk management, reinsurance brokerage, outsourcing services and human resources solutions.

Dedicated to providing a safe environment for artists of color, BLKMRKTCLT serves as rental studio space for local artists to grow and share their work.

Part gym, part community-focused retreat, bloc. offers a variety of classes including cardio dance, HIIT and yoga to nourish both the body and the soul.

Home of the best-in-class IT decision engine, CloudGenera provides IT analysis that allows organizations to optimize their technology spend through automated decisioning.

CLT Shooters offers a hub for local photographers, models and creative minds to connect.

Dedicated to challenging the role of money in North Carolina politics, this organization promotes voter participation and advocates to protect democracy in the state.

This London-founded magazine caters to motorcycle enthusiasts who value the craft of building bikes.

Digi-Bridge seeks to create a generation of well-equipped modern learners by equipping shareholders with the means to provide technology in the learning environment.

Siblings Davita and Dion Galloway use their studio as a safe space for expressionists. Look for retail and art from local creatives, as well as workshops and events in this space.

The gallery space at Dupp & Swat in Camp North End is colorful and modern. The Creative Gent Courtesy of Davita Galloway

This full-service hair salon specializes in a range of hair services — including unique dyeing — to help make your hairstyle dreams come true.

Centered on delivering culinary experiences, this company connects you to chefs, farmers, restaurateurs and artisans that are putting Charlotte’s food scene on the map. Its virtual workshops and food tour schedule is on hold, but once it reopens, expect walking tours, interactive livestreams, events and more.

This software platform helps athletic organizations conduct online education, career services and mentorship to support athletes in both their personal and professional journeys.

Formerly home to General Woodward, this office was reclaimed by ATCO Properties and Management — the group behind Camp North End — to act as an epicentre for ideas and innovation to benefit this redevelopment project.

To support local art, this nonprofit provides space, time and money to local artists through residencies and studio space, as well as community events.

Honeyfi helps couples connect their finances to manage savings, household spending and custom budgets.

Designed to help makers and designers save time, Honeyguide offers services for proposals, fulfillment, invoicing, time management, bookkeeping and more.

Pronounced “hoo-ga,” this coworking venue welcomes entrepreneurs and hard workers to gather in a space designed for creativity.

Dedicated to developing today’s youth, this national organization gives young people the knowledge and skills to plan for their futures and make smart academic and economic decisions.

Loyd Visuals is a family based photography and videography production company founded by three brothers with a passion for creating memorable visuals.

Local artists Matt Hooker and Matt Moore can be found here in their studio when they’re not out in the field creating custom murals.

Coined the NoDa Company Store’s “little sister,” this tropical oasis in Camp North End is the perfect spot to enjoy food, beer and music.

This company works with landowners, communities and utilities to develop locally based solar farms.

This award-winning boutique PR firm offers public relations, social media and marketing campaigns.

Charlotte-based photographers Jon Berkon and Jackson Perry offer a rental space suited to fulfill the professional photographer’s dream.

This space houses the Ally team as it prototypes and tests new consumer banking concepts.

Known for its famous Design Sprints, Wily offers hands-on ways to design and improve products. It also offers Strategy Sprints to align teams and processes to get big projects done quickly.

Bonus: Coming soon to Camp North End is a Vincent Van Gogh Lighthouse Immersive exhibit. Tickets are on sale now.

1824 Statesville Ave.

1824 Statesville Ave.

