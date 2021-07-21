New food hall coming to fast-growing South End. Here’s what we know so far

Food Hall South End is planned at an 8,500-square-foot building, formerly an auto shop, at 2217 S. Tryon St. Providence Group Capital

A food hall is coming to South End in Charlotte next year.

It adds to a growing list of food vendors in Charlotte including Optimist Hall and Camp North End outside of uptown, and 7th Street Public Market and Latta Arcade in uptown.

The project, called Food Hall South End, will have seven food stalls and tap house in the 8,500-square-foot building at 2217 S. Tryon St., according to The Providence Group website. Providence Group is a retail real estate company in Charlotte.

Construction at the former auto shop site will begin at the end of the year, Providence Group leasing agent Lauren Faulkenberry told the Observer. The food hall, which still needs to be named, is expected in late spring or early summer of next year, she said.

South End Food Hall will be “a culinary gathering spot” with food stalls of 500 square feet or less, according to the company’s website.

Faulkenberry said talks are ongoing with potential tenants and will likely be a mix of local and regional restaurants that are “unique and offer something different in the area.”

The building design will be industrial modern with glass garage doors opening to the outdoor space, according to Providence.

The parking lot will be converted to the open space, means there will be no on-site parking. Faulkenberry said the area has walkability, and people use scooters and the nearby light rail so it can handle this type of project.

The over 1-acre property sold to FHN 2217 South Tryon in February for $4.25 million, according to Mecklenburg County property records. The buyer is an entity of Providence Group Capital.

The property is accessible from Rampart and Dunavant streets.