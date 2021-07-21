Where to eat? These Charlotte food halls serve several options all in one spot

Observer file photo

As a new food hall prepares to open in South End, it joins a growing list of food stall halls and other food courts.

Providence Group Capital is planning to open a seven-stall food hall next year in South End at South Tryon and Rampart streets. Construction is expected to begin at the end of the year at the former auto body shop spot.

Designs call for a a large, open outdoor seating space that will eliminate parking. Providence Group leasing agent Lauren Faulkenberry said the area has great walkability and can handle no on-site parking.

Just north of Charlotte in Mooresville the former Merino Mill has been transformed into a shopping and dining destination. The venue now has food from pizza and burgers to a beer garden and coffee shop.

Here’s where else to go to find several dining options and flavors all in one place:

Location: 224 E 7th St, Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Vendors: More than 10 including Momo Station, Hazlenuts Creperie, Orman’s Cheese Shop, Tank’s Tap, Rico’s Acai, Not Just Coffee, CLT Find, Viva Raw, Assorted Table Wine Shoppe, It’s Popcorn Gourmet Kettle Korn, Good Earth Essentials.

Hours: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sunday

Location: 1824 Statesville Ave, Charlotte, NC

Neighborhood: Druid Hills South

Vendors: This open-air space offers more than a dozen food stalls, including Babe & Butcher, Bleu Barn Bistro, Chop & Chisel, Plant Joy, Wentworth & Fenn and the North End Market (Wednesdays).

Hours: vary by location

Location: 325 McGill Ave NW, Concord, NC 28027

Neighborhood: Concord

Vendors: Ellie’s Diner and High Branch Brewing Co. are now open at the market, with other vendors opening soon, including Defined Coffee and Johnny Roger’s BBQ & Burgers.

Hours: vary by location

Latta Arcade/Brevard Court

Location: 320 S Tryon St Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Vendors: Clover Joe’s Sandwich Shoppe, The Cotton Room, Day and Night Cereal Bar, French Quarter, Fujiyana, Nefelies, Ohana Poke, Pho Plus, Pie in the Sky Pizza, QCBC, Tea Fusion, Valhalla, Vintage Wine Lounge

Hours: vary by location

Location: 500 S Main St, Mooresville, NC 28115

Neighborhood: Mooresville

Vendors: Merino Mill started as a furniture market, and then owner Michal Bay realized hungry diners needed places to eat. Food vendors include Aliño Pizzeria, The Barcelona, Defined Coffee (coming soon), a taqueria (coming soon).

Hours: 11:30-8:30 p.m. daily

Location: 1115 N Brevard St Charlotte, NC 28206

Neighborhood: Optimist Park

Vendors: More than 20 including Archer Paper Goods, Ava, Bao and Broth, Billy Sunday, Botiwalla Indian Street Food, Boxcar Betty’s, Collier Candy Company, The Dumpling Lady, el Thrifty, Felix’s Handmade Empinadas, Fonta Flora Brewery, Famous Harriet’s, Honeysuckle Gelato, Mezah Mediterranean Grill, Papi Queso, The Spindle Bar, Suarez Bakery & Barra, Undercurrent Coffee, Velvet Taco, Village Juice Co., Xiao Bao, Zukku.

Hours: 7 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 7 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday

Overstreet Mall

Location: 132 E Trade St Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Vendors: Chic-fil-A, Johnny Burrito, McAlister’s Deli, Salsarita’s, Wich Wich. Some locations may be temporarily closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.