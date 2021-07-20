Your ultimate guide to Merino Mill — food, art, antiques and more in the Charlotte area

Merino Mill — once a mill cranking out Turkish towels — is now a community hot spot in Mooresville offering shopping, office space and food in a historic building.

The factory, which closed in 1999, was slated to be razed until entrepreneur Michal Bay stepped in to give the space a second life. Now, he’s redeveloped about 820,000 of the 1.1 million square feet with restaurants, market space, art studios and more.

At Merino Mill, you can grab a pizza with authentic Italian ingredients, dig into a burger rated the best in North Carolina and browse antiques while you pick up farm fresh produce at the weekend farmers market. Here’s your guide to what’s available to eat, see and do at Merino Mill.

Food at Merino Mill

Scratch-made in wood-fired ovens and on your plate in 90 seconds, Aliño serves authentic Neapolitan pizza crafted with the ingredients and know-how of a true Italian pizzeria. Pies are prepared with San Marzano tomatoes, Caputo Italian flour, extra virgin olive oil and buffalo mozzarella that’s imported from Italy weekly.

Joel Vargas of Aliño Pizzeria pulls a Margherita Pizza out of a wood-fired oven. It has fresh buffalo mozzarella, homemade San Marzano tomato sauce, fresh basil and fresh garlic. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Known for its “best cheeseburger in North Carolina” accolade from MSN.com, this burger spot serves hand-pressed burgers with fresh toppings, which pair perfectly with craft beers on tap. Visitors can also enjoy hot dogs, wine and salad in a space with both indoor and outdoor seating.

The Andalucia burger at Barcelona Burger and Beer Garden at Merino Mill has American cheese, avocado, peppadew peppers, lettuce, onion and salsa verde. The side is a Blue Salad with spring mix, blue cheese, candied pecans, blueberries and apricot dressing. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Defined Coffee – Coming soon

This Huntersville-based coffee company harvests beans at small farms to be roasted at local Carolina spots such as Hex Coffee, Hatchet, Methodical and more. Each of the drinks at the state-of-the-art espresso bar and roastery are prepared using proper technique and equipment to deliver the perfect drink.

Shopping at Merino Mill

Painter Leandro Manzo, who has contributed to Charlotte’s art scene for over two decades, has a studio at the Merino Mill. It’s open to the public on Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from noon to 7 p.m., though appointments are recommended.

Merino Mill houses some artist space, including Leandro Manzo’s studio. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Home to 350+ vendors, this antique mall offers vintage goods, arts, clothes, accessories, jewelry and custom upholstery. Inventory is constantly changing, so visitors can always find something new.

Merino Mill is home to a large antiques market. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Featuring vendors such as Bush-N-Vine, Barbee Farms, Copain, Your Mom’s Donuts and more, this weekend farmers market offers fresh local produce, baked goods and specialty items. Shop from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.

The ideal destination for redecorating, this home goods and design shop offers new and refinished furniture, as well as home decor items and gifts. Products are hand-picked from local vendors, and there’s also the opportunity to visit the design bar for wallpaper, fabric and design services.

Headquartered at Merino Mill, Native Ceuticals is an emerging CBD company that offers products focused on stress relief, focus issues, anxiety, sleep problems and more. The seed-to-shelf business model gives the company control of the entire process from farming to manufacturing and distribution.

The Perfect Dress - Coming soon

Combining years of experience in the bridal industry, The Perfect Dress offers a selection of upscale prom dresses and personalized expertise to help guests find the ideal outfit for their big events.

Relax at Merino Mill

This holistic and healing arts center offers services such as massage, acupuncture, nutrition, Reiki, chiropractic and personal training.

Work at Merino Mill

MillWorks - Coming soon

Mooresville’s first coworking space will open at the Merino Mill.

Merino Mill incorporates office space near its retail outlets. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive







Other tenants at Merino Mill

An affiliate of Harvey Enterprises, Inc., Carolina Finance specializes in non-prime auto loans to help customers re-establish credit while ensuring they have means of transportation.

This leading clean-tech company designs and delivers solutions to ensure sustainable operations for shipping ports, airports and more.

This business-to-business wholesale company manufactures heat-set and printed nylon area rugs.

Fiskars specializes in providing products that pose practical solutions for projects around the home, garden and outdoors.

Designed for both professional users and DIY consumers, Gator offers sanding and finishing products for projects.

A leader in battery-powered outdoor power tools, Greenworks provides products for DIY-consumers and landscaping professionals.

Hitachi offers a range of business solutions as well as products, including industrial equipment, automotive products and consumer electronics.

Med-Sell buys outdated or unused medical equipment from businesses to help the evolving healthcare environment.

Metabo offers professional power tools and repairs.

The world’s largest flooring company, Mohawk offers a selection of both hard- and soft-surface products for both residential and commercial spaces.

Offering both masonry and hardscape products, Oldcastle APG represents premiere product lines and offers a range of green building products.

A family-owned leather goods shop, olpr sells products such as journals, bags, watch bands and more.

This bath, lighting and outdoor furniture company offers design and DIY solutions for homeowners with affordability in mind.

Pet Screening facilitates both commercial renters and residents in getting household pets screened to match renters with the right communities.

This solar energy company designs and installs solar power systems for homes.

Quad Marketing is a media company specializing in creative solutions, print and marketing strategy and management.

This marketing, advertising and product innovation firm is a client-first creative agency specializing in strategic marketing solutions.

Suncast is a market leader in custom wood structures and offers a range of high-quality outdoor storage solutions made in the USA.

Experts in storytelling and the art of moving images, Susie Films is a full-service media company.

This woman-owned production company offers product strategy, content creation and global projects.

Yotrio is a leading designer of high-quality patio and outdoor equipment.

Location: 500 S. Main St., Mooresville, NC 28115

Instagram: @merinomill

Merino Mill is surrounded by flowers, plants, bushes and trees. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

