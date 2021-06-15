Where’s the best cheeseburger in NC? Near Charlotte, according to this national site.

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden in Mooresville has been named the best burger in North Carolina.

Got burger dreams and want to make them come true? You’re near the right place, Charlotte.

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden in Mooresville, just north of the Queen City, has got the best burger in all of North Carolina, according to a new ranking from MSN.com.

Here’s what MSN had to say: “Soon to be your favorite burger, the Barcelona Classic keeps it simple with a thin, charred beef patty, American cheese, salad, pickles, house sauce and a warm, soft bun. It comes with a choice of sides including onion rings, mac ‘n’ cheese, roasted veggies and truffle fries. Find it at Barcelona Burger, a lovely, light, industrial-style restaurant and beer garden.”

The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden is at Merino Mill in Mooresville. Courtesy of The Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden

We’ve known about this for a while now — The Charlotte Observer also picked The Barcelona’s Classic Burger as one of its favorites back in 2017, when the restaurant was brand new. The burger is $9. And you can pair it with a house-made cannoli with chocolate chips or pistachios for just $4.

Barcelona Burger & Beer Garden is the second concept from restaurateur Michal Bay, who also opened Aliño Pizzeria in Mooresville. He’s the owner and developer of Merino Mill, a former mill complex that was renovated and transformed into mixed-use space.

Want even more burgers? CharlotteFive rounded up some the best burgers inside the city limits this year, too.

Lunch dates, here we come.

500 S. Main St., Mooresville

Instagram: @thebarcelonaburgerbar

