Jimmy Pearl’s is back with a food truck. Here’s where to find its famous Tidewater fare

You loved Jimmy Pearls when it was at Charlotte’s 7th Street Public Market, serving up its famous fried fish sandwich and more. And you especially loved Jimmy Pearls when chefs Daryl Cooper and Oscar Johnson taught CharlotteFive’s Emiene Wright how to make croaker and potatoes with pickled succotash for The Skillet series.

And now, here’s even more reason to love your favorite Virginia Tidewater cuisine in Charlotte: Jimmy P’s Street Shack is making its debut at Saturday’s Eat Black Charlotte Food Festival.

Jimmy Pearls makes simple, fried fish and other seafood, burgers and more.

“We are refining seafood and we are elevating what has been typical at other seafood spots,” Johnson told CharlotteFive in February, right before closing the 7th Street location. “Right now we are transitioning, giving everyone that food truck fare — for right now.”

A future brick-and-mortar is also part of the plan for the two.

