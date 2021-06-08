Food and Drink
Mayor, city council members support Eat Black Charlotte Week. Here’s where they ate.
Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and a few members of the City Council stopped in to What The Fries on Tuesday afternoon to take part in Eat Black Charlotte Week festivities, which highlight the city’s Black-owned food spots.
Lyles, who munched on the restaurant’s popular Steak Hibachi Fries, was joined for the lunch visit by City Council members Malcom Graham, Renee’ Johnson and Victoria Watlington, along with City Manager Marcus D. Jones, who told CharlotteFive, “I’m a french fry type of guy.”
The city leaders chatted about how great the food is while they dined at the brick-and-mortar location of the restaurant that started as a popular food truck, which just opened in March. It’s co-owned by chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory Williams, who said business has been “really booming, pretty much every day.”
Williams said it was “super dope” that Lyles and other city leaders came out to support Eat Black Charlotte Week at their restaurant.
“Come out and support our hospitality industry. Come out and support those in our Black and brown community. Come on out and get some good food,” Lyles told CharlotteFive. “Our city’s a better place because people of all walks of life participate in its economy, and I’m really grateful that they choose our city for a reason.”
Daily specials and June 12 events
Eat Black Charlotte Week events wrap up Saturday, June 12 with Food & Brew from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Unknown Brewing Co., 1327 S. Mint St., and Desserts & Drinks at 1501 South Mint, 1501 S. Mint St., from 4-6 p.m.
Food & Brew vendors include Another Food Truck, Q’s Culinary Cart, Ms. Didi’s Kitchen, Ve-Go, Jimmy Pearls and Thicc Company.
Desserts & Drinks vendors include Sweet Like Honey, August June Desserts, Cup your Cakes, Mesha’s Sweet Treats, Yum Yum Crumbs and Yum Yum Crumbs. A $10 membership is required to get in to 1501 South Mint, and seating reservations are managed via email at 1501s.mint@gmail.com.
Throughout Eat Black Charlotte Week, participating restaurants, food trucks and other Black-owned food businesses are:
1501 South Mint
1501 S. Mint St.
August June Desserts
Order online for June 12 pickup at 1501 South Mint.
This sweet deal offers three Everything Oatmeal Cookies for $10.
Best of Both Souls
2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End
Choose between $15 vegan lunch specials of Chick’n Tendas or Jerk Rasta Pasta plus sides.
Bobbee O’s BBQ
9401 Statesville Road
Burney’s Sweets & More
1200 N. Davidson St., and 116C E. South Main St., Waxhaw
Deals for $9.99 include three filled or glazed croissants and a jumbo cupcake.
The Chefs
Online
Email Thechefs247@gmail.com to order lunch or dinner. Lunch entree options($15) are fried rice, or chicken or veggie wrap, while dinner entree options ($25) are stuffed chicken or stuffed pasta. Choice of appetizer is included with each, and dinner comes with dessert.
Chicken Box Cafe
1331 W. Sugar Creek Road
The $13.95 special — takeout only — includes one entree with two sides and a muffin or roll, plus a drink and dessert.
Cuzzo’s Cuisine
Derita Dairy Bar & Grill
2737 W. Sugar Creek Road
Choose from an $8 meal of a BLT Wrap and chips; a $9 jerk pork chop or chicken meal with yellow rice, onions and peppers; or $10 double burger, chips and a drink combo. Each deal comes with a mini sundae.
Detour Coffeebar
Mobile
At this food truck, you’ll find three mix-and-match options for $10 on any beverage and any snack.
Funohcakes
Mobile
Get three mini funnel cakes for $10 at this food truck.
Grits CLT LLC
Mobile
Hideaway Bar and Lounge
2710 Tuckaseegee Road
Hot Box Next Level Kitchen
165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord
The menu includes HBX smoked wings- smoked wings with HBX dust, ranch or blue cheese dressing for $12 and a Mediterranean Shrimp bowl (with options to substitute veggies or grilled tofu) for $15.
Koffee Kup
9601 N. Tryon St.
At Koffee Kup, you can get a three-course meal of chicken or perch for $25, or add on $10 for chicken and waffles or salmon croquette and waffles.
LuLu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood
2400 Tuckaseegee Road
Mad Dash
2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End
Find a full menu of Eat Black Charotte Week takeout specials, including the $15 Dasher Chicken Sandwich, CharlotteFive’s top rated chicken sandwich in Charlotte.
Meals By Mariah
2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End
Order online for a takeout twist on birria tacos that includes beef, chicken, vegetable and salmon options.
Mr. Seafood Charlotte
5430 N. Tryon St.
Find seafood options starting at $15, including a starter and drink.
Ms DiDi’s Caribbean Kitchen
Mobile, with online ordering only
This food truck offers a variety of specials on its Eat Black Charlotte menu, including the $15 Port-Au-Prince, a meal of Haitian fried chicken with rice and a side, along with a choice of barbecue, jerk or hot sauce.
Popbar
270 Camp Road, Suite 105
POP-Maize-N Gourmet Popcorn
Online
Poppin’ Sweets
857 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill, SC
Find a new special each day, including $2 kids ice and custard cookies on Tuesday or a free waffle bowl/ cones with your scoop on Wednesday.
Queen Bee Bakery
108 S. Main St., Mount Holly
Sweet Like Honey
Pickup on Midway Park Drive
Choose a combination of two items from this bakery’s list of cookies, cupcakes and rolls.
Two Scoops Creamery
913 Central Ave.; 1616 Camden Road, #100; and 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville
What The Fries
10707 Park Road, Suite F
This new brick-and-mortar spot is offering $10 smokey bacon fries, a $13 Crispy Chicken sandwich and fry combo or a $13 burger and fry combo.
Wrap’N’Roll
Mobile
This food truck’s specials include the “I Got 99 Problems but a Chick Ain’t 1” Nashville hot chicken on a brioche roll for $14, with a side and drink.
