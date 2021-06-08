Mayor, city council members support Eat Black Charlotte Week. Here’s where they ate.

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles places her order Tuesday during Eat Black Charlotte Week at What The Fries. CharlotteFive

Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles and a few members of the City Council stopped in to What The Fries on Tuesday afternoon to take part in Eat Black Charlotte Week festivities, which highlight the city’s Black-owned food spots.

Lyles, who munched on the restaurant’s popular Steak Hibachi Fries, was joined for the lunch visit by City Council members Malcom Graham, Renee’ Johnson and Victoria Watlington, along with City Manager Marcus D. Jones, who told CharlotteFive, “I’m a french fry type of guy.”

The city leaders chatted about how great the food is while they dined at the brick-and-mortar location of the restaurant that started as a popular food truck, which just opened in March. It’s co-owned by chefs Jamie Barnes and Gregory Williams, who said business has been “really booming, pretty much every day.”

Williams said it was “super dope” that Lyles and other city leaders came out to support Eat Black Charlotte Week at their restaurant.

“Come out and support our hospitality industry. Come out and support those in our Black and brown community. Come on out and get some good food,” Lyles told CharlotteFive. “Our city’s a better place because people of all walks of life participate in its economy, and I’m really grateful that they choose our city for a reason.”

Lunchtime at What The Fries. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Daily specials and June 12 events

Eat Black Charlotte Week events wrap up Saturday, June 12 with Food & Brew from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Unknown Brewing Co., 1327 S. Mint St., and Desserts & Drinks at 1501 South Mint, 1501 S. Mint St., from 4-6 p.m.

Food & Brew vendors include Another Food Truck, Q’s Culinary Cart, Ms. Didi’s Kitchen, Ve-Go, Jimmy Pearls and Thicc Company.

Desserts & Drinks vendors include Sweet Like Honey, August June Desserts, Cup your Cakes, Mesha’s Sweet Treats, Yum Yum Crumbs and Yum Yum Crumbs. A $10 membership is required to get in to 1501 South Mint, and seating reservations are managed via email at 1501s.mint@gmail.com.

Throughout Eat Black Charlotte Week, participating restaurants, food trucks and other Black-owned food businesses are:

1501 S. Mint St.

1501 South Mint co-owner Lezlie Briggs. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Order online for June 12 pickup at 1501 South Mint.

This sweet deal offers three Everything Oatmeal Cookies for $10.

2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End

Choose between $15 vegan lunch specials of Chick’n Tendas or Jerk Rasta Pasta plus sides.

9401 Statesville Road

1200 N. Davidson St., and 116C E. South Main St., Waxhaw

Deals for $9.99 include three filled or glazed croissants and a jumbo cupcake.

Owners Dwayne and Kimberly Johnson of Burney’s Sweets and More of Charlotte and Waxhaw. Chris Martin

Online

Email Thechefs247@gmail.com to order lunch or dinner. Lunch entree options($15) are fried rice, or chicken or veggie wrap, while dinner entree options ($25) are stuffed chicken or stuffed pasta. Choice of appetizer is included with each, and dinner comes with dessert.

1331 W. Sugar Creek Road

The $13.95 special — takeout only — includes one entree with two sides and a muffin or roll, plus a drink and dessert.

2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

Choose from an $8 meal of a BLT Wrap and chips; a $9 jerk pork chop or chicken meal with yellow rice, onions and peppers; or $10 double burger, chips and a drink combo. Each deal comes with a mini sundae.

Co-owner Devin McDaniel’s face is usually the first one you see when you visit Derita Dairy Bar. Courtesy of Devin McDaniel

Mobile

At this food truck, you’ll find three mix-and-match options for $10 on any beverage and any snack.

Mobile

Get three mini funnel cakes for $10 at this food truck.

Mobile

2710 Tuckaseegee Road

165 Brumley Ave. NE, Concord

The menu includes HBX smoked wings- smoked wings with HBX dust, ranch or blue cheese dressing for $12 and a Mediterranean Shrimp bowl (with options to substitute veggies or grilled tofu) for $15.

Chef Michael Bowling is the owner of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen inside Southern Strain Brewing and co-founder of Soul Food Sessions. Peter Taylor

9601 N. Tryon St.

At Koffee Kup, you can get a three-course meal of chicken or perch for $25, or add on $10 for chicken and waffles or salmon croquette and waffles.

2400 Tuckaseegee Road

Jay and Miketa Davis own Lulu’s Maryland Style Chicken and Seafood. Alvin C. Jacobs Jr./Courtesy of The LEPR Agency

2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End

Find a full menu of Eat Black Charotte Week takeout specials, including the $15 Dasher Chicken Sandwich, CharlotteFive’s top rated chicken sandwich in Charlotte.

2200 Thrift Road, inside City Kitch West End

Order online for a takeout twist on birria tacos that includes beef, chicken, vegetable and salmon options.

5430 N. Tryon St.

Find seafood options starting at $15, including a starter and drink.

Mobile, with online ordering only

This food truck offers a variety of specials on its Eat Black Charlotte menu, including the $15 Port-Au-Prince, a meal of Haitian fried chicken with rice and a side, along with a choice of barbecue, jerk or hot sauce.

270 Camp Road, Suite 105

Clarence and Kia Lyons opened Popbar at Camp North End. The couple also owns the NoDa Popbar. Courtesy of Popbar CharlotteFive

Online

857 Stockbridge Drive, Fort Mill, SC

Find a new special each day, including $2 kids ice and custard cookies on Tuesday or a free waffle bowl/ cones with your scoop on Wednesday.

108 S. Main St., Mount Holly

Pickup on Midway Park Drive

Choose a combination of two items from this bakery’s list of cookies, cupcakes and rolls.

913 Central Ave.; 1616 Camden Road, #100; and 119 Landings Drive, Suite 104, Mooresville

Two Scoops Creamery co-owner Marques Johnson shows off a waffle cone at the Plaza Midwood location on Central Avenue. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

10707 Park Road, Suite F

This new brick-and-mortar spot is offering $10 smokey bacon fries, a $13 Crispy Chicken sandwich and fry combo or a $13 burger and fry combo.

Jamie Barnes, left, and Gregory Williams are chefs and co-owners at What The Fries. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Mobile

This food truck’s specials include the “I Got 99 Problems but a Chick Ain’t 1” Nashville hot chicken on a brioche roll for $14, with a side and drink.

