This food truck favorite is opening a restaurant in Charlotte

What the Fries owners and chefs Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams are opening a new restaurant near Pineville-Matthews Road in early 2021.

You know What The Fries, the popular Charlotte food truck.

Get ready to meet What The Fries, the brick-and-mortar that dreams are made of — that is, if you dream of lobster mac-and-cheese fries, like we do.

In early 2021, a former Cici’s Pizza will be transformed into a What The Fries Brick and Mortar. It will be located at 10707 Park Road, Suite R, near Pineville-Matthews Road in South Charlotte.

Chefs and co-owners Jamie Barnes and Greg Williams will serve loaded gourmet fries, handmade tots (including bread pudding tots) and burgers. “This is a long time coming,” Barnes said in a statement. “Being in one spot — and not on the truck — will give us a change to spread our wings from a culinary perspective. Our goal is for people to taste our food and walk away with the feeling that they have to come back again because the food was so distinctive. Now they won’t have to find the truck, they can find us in the same spot.”

Steak and Shrimp hibachi fries from What The Fries. Peter Taylor

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

For the past five years or so, What The Fries food truck has become one of the most loved food trucks in the area. As with all other local restaurateurs during COVID-19, Barnes and Williams adjusted to fit a new, safer way of doing business. What The Fries has seen steady growth since March, with reported sales of 33 percent higher over 2019.

The restaurant’s space will allow for a COVID-19-friendly socially distanced dine-in or carryout, and hands-free digital payment options. Menu items will include:

Shrimp and Steak Hibachi Fries: Sauteed shrimp and steak, bok choy, carrots, house-made yum yum sauce and scallions top hand-cut fries.

Sauteed shrimp and steak, bok choy, carrots, house-made yum yum sauce and scallions top hand-cut fries. Lobster Mac and Cheese Fries: Lobster, cavatappi pasta, boursin cheese sauce, Gouda, Asiago and parsley top hand-cut fries.

Lobster, cavatappi pasta, boursin cheese sauce, Gouda, Asiago and parsley top hand-cut fries. House-made Tots: Crispy fried tater tots seasoned to perfection

The Undecided: Half seasoned fries and half house-made tots.

Burgers: Single, double or triple 5 oz. burger topped with house-made garlic mayo and American cheese served on a brioche bun. (Additional toppings can be added like house-made pickles and pimento cheese.)

Bread Pudding Tots: Fried bread pudding bites with creative toppings rotating weekly. (Past flavors have included salted caramel, pecan pie, strawberry cheesecake and red velvet cake.)

Yum Yum Sauce: A secret sauce created by What the Fries. (Available by the bottle.)

The food truck will temporarily shutter operations when the new restaurant opens.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

10707 Park Road, Suite R, Charlotte

Instagram: @WhatTheFriesCLT

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.