These Charlotte businesses are the latest to have temporarily closed over COVID-19

Common Market’s South End location, featuring a mural by Arko + Owl, is temporarily closed.

Charlotte’s restaurants, breweries and other small businesses have wrestled with temporary closures, capacity restrictions and a sharp drop in revenue this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

On top of those struggles, some have also had an employee tested positive for COVID-19 and chose to shut down again. Restaurants are not required to announce to staff or the public when an employee tests positive for the coronavirus, yet several have. Some are also choosing to close temporarily, doing a deep clean while awaiting test results from other exposed employees.

Here is a list of Charlotte businesses that have temporarily closed due to a positive case of COVID-19 or chose to shut down out of precaution because of rising caseloads.

Common Market South End

Common Market South End convenience store, deli and bar, posted its temporary closure notice on Instagram on Sunday.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“Unfortunately we learned that a staff member has tested positive for Covid-19,” the company said.

The market on West Tremont Avenue plans to reopen at 8 a.m. Tuesday, after the store is professionally sanitized and other staff are tested for the disease, according to the post.

The employee who tested positive has not been in the building since Wednesday, management posted.

The Gin Mill

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The Gin Mill. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

The Gin Mill South End on South Tryon Street is closed temporarily after two employees tested positive, management posted on Facebook. It will be closed until at least Thursday, Dec. 10, according to its post.

“This time will be used to have all of our other employees tested and a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the Gin Mill,” management posted.

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery

Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com

Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Yancey Road in Charlotte temporarily closed its restaurant after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Sycamore Brewing

Sycamore Brewing temporarily closed out of precaution on Dec. 1.

Sycamore Brewing in South End temporarily closed its taproom Dec. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and colder weather. The brewery is open for delivery and pickup.

Thomas Street Tavern

Thomas Street Tavern said an employee tested positive on Friday, prompting the establishment to close until all employees can be tested and the site thoroughly cleaned, management posted on social media Saturday.

Town Brewing Co.

Town Brewing Co. closed temporarily Sunday after an employee tested positive for the virus, the brewery posted on Facebook. The employee last worked on Friday and “had minimal interaction with customers,” according to the post.

The brewery on Grandin Road will be closed for cleaning, and staff will be tested for the virus, management posted. A reopening date was not announced.

TotalCyclist

TotalCyclist on Baybrook Lane said on social media Wednesday, Dec. 2 that it was temporarily closing “out of an abundance of caution.” The center plans to reopen Dec. 8.

TotalCyclist owner Chad Andrews told the Observer last week that after seeing the “incredible” rise in COVID-19 cases, he voluntarily closed the center and moved to virtual workouts even though it’s typically his busiest time of year. There were no coronavirus cases at the fitness center.

“I just decided it was smart to close,” he said, “if there’s a huge surge after Thanksgiving.”

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden said on social media Tuesday, Dec. 1 that due to the coronavirus and “limited operating capabilities,” the beer hall at Avidxchange Music Factory will temporarily close Dec. 13.

The Workman’s Friend

The Workman’s Friend will remain closed until Dec. 9 after a postive employee coronavirus test.

The Workman’s Friend on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood closed after one employee tested positive, the Irish restaurant and pub posted on Facebook.

The Workman’s Friend will stay closed until Wednesday, Dec. 9, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the post.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.