Retail and Development

It’s the busiest time of the year, but this retailer has stopped in-person shopping.

In any other year, it would be the most wonderful time of the year for Charlotte’s small business retailers. But this is 2020, and one popular South End store has made the difficult decision to close its doors to in-person shopping this holiday season.

There have been no known cases of COVID-19 among its staff, 704 Shop wrote in an email to its customers on Monday morning. The decision to keep customers from shopping inside the store is a preventative measure, stated the email, which was signed by Scott, Jerri, and Chris.

“Obviously, this is a decision we have not taken lightly as the next few weeks are typically the busiest time of the entire year for us, especially for in-store shopping and our bottom line. However, given the sharp rises in Covid-19 cases and our deep passion for our staff, we refuse to put profit over our people,” the owners wrote.

“Furthermore, we care too much for our community to put more people at risk, regardless of what it means for us as business.“

There are still several ways to support this locally owned business during COVID-19:

704 Shop

1616 Camden Road

(704) 496-9063

@704Shop

This article is developing and may be updated.

