Hot chocolate bombs are blowing up this season. Where to find them in Charlotte.

Davidson Chocolate Co. is offering both hot chocolate bomb gift boxes and hot chocolate mix.

Quarantine, which was imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19, quickly turned into an incubator for kitchen creations.

We learned how to make sourdough (and stressed over the yeast shortage that followed).

We stockpiled absurd amounts of bananas to bake banana bread.

We whipped up some dalgona coffee and paired it with pancake cereal.

Now? It’s getting chilly. So we’re making hot chocolate bombs.

Packed with goodies like hot chocolate mix, marshmallows, candies and more, these hollow chocolate balls are dropped into a steaming mug of hot milk.

Because after the year we’ve had, we needed to upgrade our hot chocolate game for the holiday season.

The trend, which started on TikTok, has since gone viral, and it’s near impossible to find these premade chocolate balls in stores. Luckily, local Charlotte bakeries and retailers are working hard to keep up with the demand. You’ll find everything from classic to chocolate peppermint to unicorn.

Here’s where to find them:

What’s available: Classic flavors include white chocolate, milk chocolate, caramel, candy cane, cookies and cream. Designer flavors include elf, angel, grinch, reindeer, snowman, unicorn, baby shark

Details: Known for its macarons, this pop-up bakery is now offering hot chocolate bombs. French macarons and stocking stuffers are available as well.

Price: $6 for classic, $8 for designer

Order: Online, or swing by the Main Street pop-up at Flourish Fort Mill from 4-7 p.m. on Tuesdays

What’s available: Chocolate bomb, chocolate peppermint bomb, white chocolate bomb

Details: Each of the bombs comes individually packaged in a gift box tied with a bow, along with instructions for how to use it. Once your order is placed, you will receive an email to confirm the time and location of pickup.

Price: $5/bomb

Order: Online

936 Market Street, Fort Mill, SC

What’s available: Classic hot chocolate, white chocolate, unicorn, s’mores, salted caramel, snickerdoodle, cookies and cream, chocolate peppermint

Details: These are available for in-store pickup or shipping. Special flavors available upon request.

Order: Call 803-396-7372 or visit the website.

610 Jetton St. #150, Davidson

In addition to hot chocolate bombs, you’ll find hot chocolate mix at Davidson Chocolate Co. Courtesy of Ana Marie Vogel with Davidson Chocolate Co.

What’s available: Hot chocolate bombs, hot chocolate mix

Details: The store is taking orders online, and you can specify the date you want for in-store pickup. Some may be available at the store, but are on a first-come, first-served basis.

Price: $4.50/bomb. $9 for a two-piece box. $17 for 4-piece box. $10.95 for the hot chocolate mix (makes four cups).

Order: Online

9941 Rea Road, Suite C

This s’mores hot chocolate bomb is the perfect gift for a friend (or for you). Courtesy of SAS Cupcakes

What’s available: Cookies and cream, dark chocolate peppermint, gingerbread, milk chocolate, salted caramel, s’mores

Details: These rotating flavors are available individually, or as part of a Hot Cocoa Bomb Mug Set. There’s also a Cupcake and Craft Activity Kit for kids, which includes an unfrosted cupcake, piping bag, sprinkles, hot chocolate bomb, themed crafts and holiday candy. Craft kit themes include Grinch or Polar Express, and are only available via pre-order. Pickup is Dec. 17-23. Due to high demand, the bakery will not be accepting pre-orders for hot chocolate bombs. They are first-come first-served, limit 6 per customer.

Price: $7.95/bomb. $16.95 for the Hot Cocoa Bomb Mug Set. $17.95 for craft kits

Order: Online for craft kits, visit in store for hot chocolate bombs

4418 Monroe Road, Suite C

Create your own hot chocolate bombs in a Sweet Spot Studio class. Courtesy of Sweet Spot Studio

What’s available: Class to make your own hot chocolate bombs

Details: Learn to make chocolate bombs with homemade hot chocolate mix and marshmallows. A gift box for presentation and snowman mug are included in registration.

Price: $40

Sign up: Online*

*Hurry: At the time of publication, most of the classes were full.

