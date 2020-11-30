Ditch the quarantine diet. A superfood cafe will open in South Charlotte this spring.

Vitality Bowls will offer smoothies, salads, acai bowls and more.

As health-focused practices become more important than ever amid COVID-19, you’ll soon have another healthy food option in Charlotte for quick and easy meals.

Local entrepreneur Karthick Natarajan will open a Vitality Bowls superfood cafe in South Charlotte, set to debut in spring 2021. The cafe will serve smoothies, acai bowls, fresh juice, paninis and more.

“My wife and I have always been conscious about the food we eat. I particularly come from a decade of exploring yoga across the world and have lived in communities where diet is given a lot of importance,” Natarajan said. “Since moving to Charlotte five years ago, we saw an opportunity to serve the growing wellness community by opening Vitality Bowls.”

Vitality Bowls is the latest business to prepare to open in Charlotte amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“COVID-19 has made people think about health and wellness in a way that they may never have thought about before, and these unprecedented times serve as a reminder of the importance of being healthy,” Natarajan said. “Getting ready to open doors in this climate presents its own logistical challenges, but I feel a strong urge to offer Vitality Bowls to the community at this time, as the demand for health-focused food is high.”

A focus on fresh

Findings from the 2020 Food and Health Survey conducted by the International Food Information Council show that 54% of consumers care more about the healthfulness of their food and beverage choices this year than they did in 2010. In addition, after spending more time on the couch snacking during quarantine, more Americans are engaging in active dieting — 43% this year, compared to 38 percent in 2019 and 36% in 2018.

Vitality Bowls was first launched in 2014 in Northern California. Soon, you can enjoy the same superfood menu items in Charlotte, packed with nutritional value and antioxidants.

Karthick Natarajan is the local entrepreneur behind the new Vitality Bowls location. Courtesy of Karthick Natarajan

“Karthick is exactly the right entrepreneur to grow the brand in South Charlotte,” said Tara Gilad, co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “He embodies the Vitality Bowls values and shares the mission of bringing delicious and healthy food options to the community.”

Made-to-order options will be available for breakfast, lunch and dinner, complete with selections such as the Green Bowl (graviola, organic spirulina and organic hemp seeds) the Vitality Bowl (organic acai, strawberries, honey) or the Dragon Bowl (pitaya, coconut milk, bananas). In addition to bowls, the cafe will also offer soups, paninis, smoothies, salads and fresh juice.

The Vitality Bowl offers organic acai, strawberries and bananas. Courtesy of Vitality Bowls

Menu items come packed with superfoods, such as bee pollen, organic camu camu (high in Vitamin C) and graviola (known for its healing properties). All acai bowls and smoothies are prepared without ingredient fillers, so you won’t find frozen yogurt, ice or artificial preservatives in your meal.

Local entrepreneur Karthick Natarajan will open a Vitality Bowls location in South Charlotte in spring 2021. Courtesy of Vitality Bowls

Following the opening of the first South Charlotte location, Natarajan plans to open two additional locations in the South Charlotte area. Another franchisee runs a location in Cornelius.

Each dish is packed with flavor — and superfoods. Courtesy of Vitality Bowls

Instagram: @vitalitybowls

