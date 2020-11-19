Shop local for your holiday gifts — Charlotte jewelry, artisan gift boxes, card games

It seems the holidays come so quickly each year. And with so many loved ones to shop for, it can feel overwhelming. Instead of spending all of your hard-earned holiday gift money at big-box stores, consider local makers and creators.

In the year of the COVID-19 pandemic, shopping small, locally owned businesses is more important than ever. After 8 months of managing through the stay-at-home closures and fallout from the current economic crisis, our local retailers are really struggling. Every dollar you spend in the community helps — more than you know.

This holiday season, you can treat friends and family to Charlotte-inspired jewelry, laugh-inducing card games and curated gift boxes that take the stress out of holiday shopping and keep it local.

Gift: Unique holiday ornaments

Details: This year, Blackhawk Hardware is selling several holiday ornaments that commemorate the pandemic. Think hand sanitizer, Santas wearing masks, and, of course, toilet paper.

Price: Ornament price range is typically $5.99-$29.99.

Find it: Blackhawk Hardware in Park Road Shopping Center; 4225 Park Road

Commemorate Christmas 2020 with a masked Santa ornament from Blackhawk Hardware. Courtesy of Blackhawk Hardware

Gift: All-natural, handcrafted, soy wax candles

Details: Charlotte Candle Company sells candles that are made from all-natural soy wax and burn clean. Scents include Apple Harvest, Bayberry, Blue Spruce and many others.

Price: Candles starting at $8

Find it: Online

Gift: Tickets to the Mad About Modern Home Tour

Details: This virtual home tour showcases the best of Charlotte’s midcentury modern architecture and design. Tickets include exclusive access to the 360-degree tours of featured homes as well as a digital guidebook highlighting each of the homes’ features.

Price: $20

Find it: Online

The virtual 2020 Mad About Modern tour is relaunching for the holidays and will remain open until Dec. 28. Dustin Peck Photography

Gift: Specially crafted honey packages

Details: Cloister Honey is made right here in Charlotte. For gift boxes, you can choose the suggested pairings or mix and match your own. There also are a variety of other gift options to choose from, such as whipped or infused honey.

Price: Gift sets and boxes are available starting at $20

Find it: Available at retailers across the area or order online.

Charlotte-made Cloister Honey is available in gift boxes — or you can put together your own. Courtesy of Cloister Honey

Gift: Charlotte-inspired jewelry

Details: Crown City founder Akash Prasad fell in love with Charlotte and created a jewelry line to honor the city. Now, you can gift friends and family premium, contemporary jewelry such as earrings, necklaces, pendants and charms — all inspired by the Queen City.

Price: $20-$45

Find it: Online

Your Charlotte-loving friend will love this jewelry line inspired by the Queen City. Courtesy of Crown City

Gift: Charlotte-themed gifts for the home

Details: You have probably seen her murals around Charlotte, such as Confetti Hearts in South End. However, did you know you can purchase Evelyn Henson’s work in mug or tea towel form?

Price: $5+

Find it: Online

1906 Commonwealth Ave., 5610 Carnegie Blvd.

Gift: Signature hot sauce and dry rubs

Details: Legion Brewing recently released house-made hot sauce and dry rubs using locally sourced, farm-fresh ingredients. The idea came from Eve Briggs, line cook and daughter of executive chef Gene Briggs. After two years of experimentation and almost 400 gallons of batches later, the recipe was perfected. Now, you’ll find it in all Buffalo and barbecue-style dishes, as well as in the pimento cheese. The fermented hot sauce is known for having a complex tangy flavor. This season, you can get Legion No. 1 Hot Sauce, as well as the Santa Maria Spice Rub (Legion No. 3) and Wing Dry Rub (Legion No. 4).

Price: $12 for Legion No. 1 Hot Sauce, $8 for each spice rub

Find it: In the taproom or online

6300 Harburn Forest Drive

Gift: Artisan-crafted holiday gift boxes

Details: Roses + Azalea will be offering curated gift boxes to surprise your loved ones, complete with items from Carolina-based artisans, makers and small businesses. Options include the Teachers Box, Chocolate/Coffee Lovers Box, Carolinas Box with Chocolate Bomb, Holiday Box, and the Relax and Affirmation Box. For each box purchased, Roses + Azalea will donate products such as deodorant and lip balm to children in need at Foster Village Charlotte and The Relatives.

Price: $35+

Find it: Online

Gift: Card games

Details: SociaLaughs is a Charlotte-founded, Black-owned business and the brand behind three card games: Passport to the Hood, CelebSaid and Story of My Life, all of which are consistently selling out on Amazon. Passport to the Hood highlights hilarious moments of urban culture, CelebSaid revives quotes, catchphrases and lines from beloved Black celebrities and Story of My Life is designed specifically for women, highlighting the social, personal and cultural experiences that create women’s life stories.

Price: $54 for Passport to the Hood, $20 for CelebSaid, $20 for Story of My Life

Find it: On the SociaLaughs website or Amazon

SociaLaughs will bring family together for a night of entertainment and bonding. Courtesy of SociaLaughs

550 E. Stonewall St., 7314 Waverly Walk Ave., E3

Gift: Take & Bake Cookie Kit and Chocolate Chip Cookie Truffles

Details: The Take & Bake Cookie Kit includes two dozen freshly mixed and frozen cookie dough balls, ready to bake at home. The Chocolate Chip Cookie Truffles features original chocolate chip cookies baked, crumbled and rolled, then hand-dipped in dark chocolate and coated with crushed toffee. Both are the perfect gifts for co-workers or teachers.

Price: $40 for the Take & Bake Cookie Kit, $25 for a tin of 6 Chocolate Chip Cookie Crumbles

Find it: These treats can be shipped to any address in the U.S. in 2-6 business days.

These Take & Bake Cookie Kits are the ideal way to create delicious memories during the holiday season. Courtesy of Tiff’s Treats

