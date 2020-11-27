Popular uptown Italian concept closes, reopens with a new name and fresh look

Vapiano Charlotte has closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but its owners have rebranded the uptown space and opened The Bella Ciao.

If you loved the open-kitchen concept at Vapiano Charlotte, rest assured you can continue to enjoy your made-to-order Italian favorites — just under a new name.

The Bella Ciao — formerly Vapiano Charlotte — is now open for takeout and delivery in the heart of uptown.

“Like so many other restaurants, we had to close due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lars Kruse, owner of The Bella Ciao.

After sales sharply dropped in March, Vapiano closed on March 21. It remained closed until Nov. 22.

“Fortunately, we were able to utilize our downtime to make some changes to the concept that we had considered doing for quite awhile. New technology, better customer service and less standing in lines waiting for food.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Kruse ended the franchise agreement with the former franchiser in an amicable way, allowing him to continue to use the recipes to create this new brand.

“The Bella Ciao was inspired by an Italian folk song that originated in times of hardship, and it gave hope and joy to those who sang it,” Kruse said. “Similarly, the concept of The Bella Ciao restaurant was created during times of hardship with the global COVID-19 pandemic. In this tradition, we strive to create a dining experience that will capture this spirit and give people a great time with delicious, fresh food in a fun atmosphere.”

The scratch kitchen prepares all pasta, pizza dough, desserts, sauces and dressings in-house, guaranteed to be made fresh with the finest ingredients.

Some of the interior spaces have been updated to showcase the new concept. Courtesy of The Bella Ciao

“The menu is very similar to what our guests have loved from Vapiano Charlotte, and we have added some new options that we feel may become new guest favorites, like quinoa bowls, pasta meatballs and a special dessert: a spaghetti ice cream sundae,” Kruse said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Ownership management and the key staff are the same as when The Bella Ciao was Vapiano. The bar and lounge have been renovated, and there were updates made to the dining room, as well.

Perhaps the most striking difference is the new addition to the dining room: a mural above the cook line created by local North Carolina artist Brian Lewis, known as Jeks.

The cook line will showcase a mural from Greensboro mural artist Jeks. Courtesy of The Bella Ciao

The Bella Ciao is the latest change to the uptown restaurant scene amid COVID-19. Halcyon Flavors from the Earth recently announced it would be closing on Dec. 20, but plans to reopen a new dining experience at the Mint Museum by Valentine’s Day 2021. In addition to changes in popular restaurants, several uptown staples have closed permanently due to COVID-19, including Fitzgerald’s and Amelie’s French Bakery and Cafe. Still, more are temporarily closed, such as Howl at the Moon, Papa Rossi’s New York Style Pizza and Urban Bricks Pizza Co.

11 a.m.-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday

*Hours will be adjusted as business picks up in uptown.

Instagram: @bellaciaoclt

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.