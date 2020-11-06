Amelie’s French Bakery closes its largest Charlotte location, citing COVID-19

Amelie’s French Bakery will close its uptown location permanently, citing difficulty during COVID-19.

After five years of serving pastries, coffee, soup and sandwiches to uptown Charlotte’s lunch crowd, Amélie’s French Bakery & Café has announced it will close its Uptown location on Sunday, Nov. 8.

The restaurant cited hardships connected to COVID-19 restrictions, combined with many uptown companies allowing employees to work remotely during the pandemic. “As a result, with heavy hearts and careful deliberation, Amelie’s ownership has made the difficult decision to close this location,” the company said in a statement emailed to CharlotteFive.

The French café is located at the corner of Martin Luther King Boulevard and South College Street in the Two Wells Fargo building. This is the largest of Amelie’s five locations. It has a commissary kitchen and event space.

All employees of the uptown location have been offered jobs at the other Amélie’s locations. Its remaining four locations will remain open: NoDa, Park Road, Carmel Commons and Rock Hill.

