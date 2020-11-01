Popular Charlotte pool hall announces closing; will be searching for new home.

Elizabeth Billiards announced it will be leaving its home on Central Avenue on Nov. 22, 2020. CharlotteFive

Elizabeth Billiards has been a staple in Charlotte for more than three decades. It opened its doors on December 26, 1986, and it moved to its current home at 1400 Central Ave in 1997.

As if 2020 hasn’t brought enough pain, EBs announced on Sunday that the bar would be leaving that current home.

“Due to the current state of everything we here at EB’s regret to inform our patrons and family that we will be closing our doors at 1400 Central November 22,” the pool hall posted on Facebook on the evening of November 1. “We are continuing our search for our next home and will keep you all informed about where and when you can expect the new ‘EB’s’. 34 years will not be the end of our chapter and we thank everyone for staying with us.”

The patio at EBs has been open for outdoor service only with social distancing measures in place during COVID-19.

In March, the parking lot and shopping center that served as the home of EBs was sold. The site, about 12 acres at the corner of Pecan and Central avenues in Plaza Midwood, was purchased by global investment manager Nuveen Real Estate and developer Crosland Southeast.

The new owners are planning a “pedestrian-friendly development,” according to The Charlotte Observer. The new plans will feature neighborhood retail, restaurants, office space and residential units.

This story is developing and may be updated.

