Two popular Charlotte eatery-pubs close after employees test positive for COVID-19

Two popular Charlotte restaurant-pubs closed temporarily on Friday after employees tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.

The Gin Mill South End on South Tryon Street closed temporarily after two employees tested positive, management posted on Facebook.

And The Workman’s Friend on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood closed after one employee tested positive, the Irish restaurant and pub posted on Facebook.

The Workman’s Friend will stay closed until Wednesday, Dec. 9, “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the post. “We thank you all for your unwavering support and look forward to pouring your pints again soon!”

The Gin Mill South End will stay shuttered until at least Thursday, Dec. 10, according to its post.

“This time will be used to have all of our other employees tested and a thorough cleaning and sanitization of the Gin Mill,” management posted. “Our main priority is the safety of our employees and customers.

“If we do not feel it is safe to open by December 10, we will delay this opening and re-open when we fee it is safe for all concerned.”

From restaurants to breweries, many other Charlotte gathering spots have closed temporarily at times during the pandemic after employees tested positive for the disease.

On Thursday, Olde Mecklenburg Brewery on Yancey Road in Charlotte temporarily closed its restaurant after an employee reported testing positive for COVID-19.

Two other Charlotte breweries announced COVID-19-related closures in recent days.

VBGB Beer Hall and Garden said on social media Tuesday that due to the coronavirus and “limited operating capabilities,” the beer hall at Avidxchange Music Factory will temporarily close Dec. 13, The Charlotte Observer reported.

That announcement followed another brewery, Sycamore Brewing in South End, saying it would temporarily close its taproom starting Dec. 1 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and colder weather. The brewery is open for delivery and pickup.

