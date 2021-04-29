Things to do
Charlotte is getting a Black Food & Wine Festival, inspired by the Harlem Renaissance
A Black Food & Wine three-day festival is coming to Charlotte, and you’re going to want to go ahead and save the date now for the Camp North End event: October 22-24.
The festival is inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and will be a celebration of Black foodways, said Subrina Collier, who is planning the event with her husband, Greg Collier. You know the duo as the power couple behind Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk restaurants.
The Harlem Renaissance was the development of Harlem, New York, in the 1920s and 30s, as it became a mecca of African American art, dance, fashion, literature, music and theater. The cultural and intellectual revival was called a golden age of Black culture. Expect the Charlotte festival to educate and entertain, Subrina said in a statement.
“We noticed a huge void in the festival scene that excluded Black chefs, Black food and Black culture,” she said. “Rather than telling other festivals to include us more, we decided to stop asking and create our own.”
The lineup will continue to grow as the festival gets closer, but here are some of the people who have signed up:
- Chef/author Todd Richards
- Chef Ashleigh Shanti
- Chef Duane Nutter
- “Top Chef” alum chef Tiffany Derry
- “Top Chef” alum chef Chris Scott
- “Top Chef” alum chef Keith Rhodes
- Lindsay Williams of Davidson Wine Co.
- Chef Greg Williams and chef Jamie Barnes, co-owners of What The Fries
- Chef Whitney Thomas, who has appeared on “Beat Bobby Flay”
- Chef Michael Bowling of Hot Box Next Level Kitchen
Black Food & Wine Festival
Camp North End, 300 Camp Road (at the wedge between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street)
October 22-24
