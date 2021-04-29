Charlotte is getting a Black Food & Wine Festival, inspired by the Harlem Renaissance

Charlotte, NC- July 22d- Greg and Subrina Collier, owners of Leah and Louise in Charlotte, NC. Photographed in Charlotte, NC on July 22, 2020. Photo by Peter Taylor Peter Taylor

A Black Food & Wine three-day festival is coming to Charlotte, and you’re going to want to go ahead and save the date now for the Camp North End event: October 22-24.

The festival is inspired by the Harlem Renaissance and will be a celebration of Black foodways, said Subrina Collier, who is planning the event with her husband, Greg Collier. You know the duo as the power couple behind Leah & Louise and Uptown Yolk restaurants.

The Harlem Renaissance was the development of Harlem, New York, in the 1920s and 30s, as it became a mecca of African American art, dance, fashion, literature, music and theater. The cultural and intellectual revival was called a golden age of Black culture. Expect the Charlotte festival to educate and entertain, Subrina said in a statement.

“We noticed a huge void in the festival scene that excluded Black chefs, Black food and Black culture,” she said. “Rather than telling other festivals to include us more, we decided to stop asking and create our own.”

The lineup will continue to grow as the festival gets closer, but here are some of the people who have signed up:

Camp North End, 300 Camp Road (at the wedge between Statesville Avenue and North Graham Street)

October 22-24

