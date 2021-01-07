Charlotte chef Whitney Thomas appears on ‘Beat Bobby Flay’

Image courtesy of 5Church

Chef Whitney Thomas, the chef de cuisine at Mico restaurant inside the luxury Grand Bohemian Hotel Charlotte in uptown, competes for the chance to “Beat Bobby Flay” tonight at 8 p.m.

In her Food Network appearance, first reported by Unpretentious Palate, chefs Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson from The Kitchen judge as she takes on chef Sammy Monsour of Los Angeles for the chance to beat Flay.

“It was a good time. I definitely learned a lot about the whole TV game,” Thomas told CharlotteFive. “It’s definitely more intense, thinking on your feet and trying to make it happen in the amount of time that you have.”

The Season 26, Episode 5 show titled “Don’t Be Salty,” was filmed last October, she said. The Food Network website describes a battle that surely must involve salt as the ingredient chefs must highlight best to move forward in the competition, noting: “Bobby Flay makes a dangerous wager with The Kitchen’s Geoffrey Zakarian and Sunny Anderson that may cost him the game. Chefs Sammy Monsour and Whitney Thomas are there to rub salt in the wound and try to walk away with a win.”

Judges for the battle with Flay were Hugh Mangum, Jean Paul Bourgeois and Melba Wilson, Monsour said on Instagram.

Chef Whitney Thomas. Courtesy of 5Church CharlotteFive

Thomas, 32, who is from North Carolina, first gained prominence in the Charlotte food scene as she worked her way up to become the executive chef at 5Church in 2019, before moving on later that year.

She described her cooking style as fusion and putting together a little bit of everything. “I kind of borrow from all cuisines and put my spin on it,” she said.

Other well-known Charlotte chefs have taken on the Food Network star with mixed success. Chef Alyssa Wilen of Chef Alyssa’s Kitchen wasn’t able to make it through the first round. But chef Sam Diminich of Your Farms Your Table took down Flay with a version of the lobster risotto he perfected at at Upstream.

“It was just an overall good experience — I was very happy with being chosen,” Thomas said. “Either way it comes, out, it was a good experience.”