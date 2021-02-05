Your guide to the 10 best burgers in Charlotte (COVID-friendly)

The Ace at Ace No. 3 won “Best Burger” in Charlotte Magazine’s 2020 BOB awards.

We are now more than a month into the new year. Some of us made resolutions to eat better. Some of us made resolutions to work out more (if that sounds like you, this list may be a serious temptation). However, some of us could really use a hearty, thick burger.

To help narrow down your search, here are 10 of Charlotte’s best burgers and where you can find them, COVID-19 style. Read more below on how to get your hands on some of Charlotte’s best burgers through takeout or delivery services.

1001 Belmont Ave.

What to order: The Ace (shown above)

The Ace is ACE No.3’s notorious burger. It even won “Best Burger” in Charlotte Magazine’s 2020 BOB awards. The Ace is stacked with two beef patties, American cheese, steamed onions, pickles made in-house and the restaurant’s signature comeback sauce. The ingredients may seem simple, but the taste is far from it.

Takeout info: Order online for takeout or delivery through Door Dash here.

235 W. Tremont Ave., Suite 101

2001 E. 7th St. D

Bang Bang Burgers is in the Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

What to order: Hangover

You can’t go wrong with any burger from Bang Bang Burgers — even Guy Fieri checked this spot out. However, the Hangover could actually cure your Saturday morning hangover. This burger is made with sharp cheddar cheese, potato and bacon hash, topped with a fried egg and served with Bang sauce.

Takeout info: Bang Bang Burgers is available for takeout and delivery through some third-party services, such as Postmates and Grubhub.

2710 N. Brevard St.

A burger and fries from Brooks’ Sandwich House. T. Ortega Gaines/Charlotte Observer

What to order: Burger “All The Way”

Brooks’, a Queen City classic, is a roadside sandwich stop in NoDa. Grab plenty of napkins and order a burger “all the way” with mustard, onions and homemade chili. Oh, and try to bring cash with you because this spot does not accept credit card payments. However, if you forget, there is an ATM on the premises.

Takeout info: At Brooks’, there is no indoor seating. Everything is prepared for takeout, you just have to order at the window.

2224 Park Road

The Comet Grill on Park Road. PETER C. GILCHRIST

What to order: Comet Classic Burger

The Comet Grill is a local favorite in the Dilworth neighborhood. It has been applauded for great service, the live music (pre-COVID-19 pandemic) and its fun, no-frills atmosphere, along with its burgers and other menu items. The Comet Classic Burger is piled with pimento cheese, bacon, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, mayo, mustard and ketchup.

Takeout info: Orders from The Comet are available for takeout, curbside pickup and delivery through Postmates.

2737 W. Sugar Creek Road

Derita Dairy Bar owner Devin McDaniel gives Steven Copeland his takeout order at the walk-up window. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

What to order: DBG Burger

Derita Dairy Bar & Grill is a family-owned, walk-up window style restaurant for carryout orders only. Menu items include classic sandwiches, hot dogs, shakes and burgers Tuesday through Saturday. Order the DBG burger with your favorite toppings, and make it a double or triple if you are really hungry.

Takeout info: Derita Dairy Bar & Grill is a walk-up window style restaurant that is for takeout only.

2107 South Blvd.

What to order: Double Big K

Mr. K’s is another Charlotte gem that has been serving the community since 1967. This joint sells classics such as fries, milkshakes and, of course, burgers. Go big and order a Double Big K with or without cheese, and pile it high with your choice of toppings, such as banana peppers, grilled or raw onions, jalapeños, lettuce, pickles, relish, sauerkraut, tomato and coleslaw.

Takeout info: Place your order at Mr. K’s by calling ahead or walking in for takeout.

1600 W. Morehead St.

Pinky’s White Trash Burger is piled with fried pickles, fried onion straws and spicy ranch. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

What to order: White Trash Burger

Pinky’s is an auto shop turned burger joint with several unique menu items. Fieri has stopped to see what this place was all about for Food Network’s “Diners, Drive-ins and Dives,” too. You can’t go wrong with anything on the menu, but the White Trash Burger is a notorious crowd-pleaser. It is stacked with provolone, fried pickles and fried onion straws and served with a spicy ranch dressing. Will you be making it a double?

Takeout info: Orders for pickup or delivery can be placed through Door Dash.

121 W. Trade St., #150

2823 Selwyn Ave.

4331 Barclay Downs Drive

The Steakburger at Reid’s Fine Foods is made with house-ground filet, sirloin and ribeye. JULEEHO Media/Courtesy of Reid's Fine Foods

What to order: Reid’s Steakburger

Redi’s Fine Foods is a specialty food store known for its meats, wines, produce and prepared fresh meals. You can dine in at the shop’s wine bar or pick up takeout items to enjoy at home.

Every Tuesday, Reid’s Steakburger is on special for almost half off; the burger is normally $15, but on Tuesdays, it is $8.50 at all locations. This burger is cooked to order and made with house-ground filet, sirloin and ribeye. It is then topped with lettuce, tomato, red onion, your choice of cheese and two other toppings you pick, including avocado, caramelized onions, mushrooms or bacon.

Takeout info: Orders can be made online for pickup and delivery service. Just pick your store location and time of your order.

1961 E. 7th St.

The Stanley offers the Stanley Burger — whose a patty includes truffles and foie gras — for dinner on Wednesday through Saturday. Peter Taylor

What to order: The Stanley Burger

The Stanley is a farm-driven restaurant in Elizabeth with a constantly evolving menu. For dinner Wednesday through Saturday, the Stanley Burger is available to go or for dine-in at the bar. This burger is a special house blend of ground beef spiked with truffles and foie gras.

It is topped with pickled onion, lettuce, tomato, house mustard and ketchup, all between a housemade bun. Fries and “everything sauce,” a ginger miso hot pepper mayo, are both available on the side for $18. The Stanley Burger will be available for the foreseeable future.

Takeout info: The Stanley Burger is available to go or for dine-in at the bar only. For carryout orders, just give the restaurant a call.

4009 South Blvd.

The Zack’s Special burger at Zack’s features two patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and special sauce. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

What to order: Zack’s Special

Zack’s Hamburgers has been flipping burgers since 1975. Mondays through Fridays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., you can get your hands on a Zack’s Special: an award-winning burger made with two beef patties, American cheese, fresh-cut lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and special sauce, sandwiched between a toasted sesame seed bun.

Takeout info: Orders from Zack’s are available for takeout and for delivery from some third-party services like Grubhub and Postmates.