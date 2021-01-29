Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte during COVID with these at-home activities

Black History Month begins Feb. 1. Getty Images/iStockphoto

Black History Month begins on Feb. 1 as a celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the United States. It was created by historian Carter G. Woodson (as Negro History Week). It was expanded to a month in 1976, and it pays tribute to the adversity of generations of African Americans in this country.

Through the years, much of Black history has been systemically erased from history books (there’s a reason you didn’t hear of Juneteenth or the Tulsa massacre until you were an adult). If you’d like to start or continue in a journey of unlearning what you were taught, now is the perfect time. Keep in mind, a month will only scratch the surface of knowledge, but it’s a start.

Here are some Black History month virtual activities, programs and resources, local and beyond:

What to do

A Sign of the Times of the Carolinas is hosting virtual program sponsored by ASC Culture Blocks called “Music of the African People.” Each program runs from 4-5 p.m. on Sunday, ending on Feb 21.

Expanding the Pantheon: Women R Beautiful, a free virtual exhibit at the Mint Museum, is a collection of diverse images of women. It’s on display through June 20.

At the Gantt Museum for African-American Art + Culture, free virtual exhibits hosted via Google Arts and Culture include Welcome to Brookhill, a collection of images of the Charlotte neighborhood and the people in it by Alvin C. Jacobs, Jr., and A Woman’s Work: Selections from the John and Vivian Hewitt Collection of African American Art.

“Head of a Woman” is the first piece in the “A Woman’s Work” exhibit at the Gantt Center. The artist, Elizabeth Catlett created this realistic portrait of a Black woman in the height of the civil rights movement when “Black power” and “Black is beautiful” became important mantras. Alex Cason

What to read

Bakari Sellers, a Charlotte attorney and CNN commentator who was elected to the South Carolina House of Representatives at 22, tells the story of America’s forgotten Black working class through his autobiography, “My Vanishing Country.”

Bakari Sellers was youngest African American elected to office in 2006. He was named to TIME’s “40 Under 40” list in 2010, and The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans list in 2014 and 2015. John Walder Photography CharlotteFive

Learn about the power of change. Order a copy of “Change Sings,” a picture book by inaugural Youth Poet Laureate and activist Amanda Gorman (you know her from the poem she recited at President Biden’s inauguration ceremony).

“Julian Bond’s Time to Teach” shares the late social justice activist’s lecture notes from the class he taught at the University of Virginia on the history of the civil rights movement. Learn about key events from one of the founders of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee.

Pre-order a copy of “Just as I am: A Memoir” by Black actress Cicely Tyson, who was awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Barack Obama in 2016. She died Jan. 28.





PRO TIP — SUPPORT LOCAL: All of these books are available at Shelves Bookstore, a Black-owned online and mobile pop-up bookstore in Charlotte (currently just online due to COVID-19).

You can also explore local Black writers and bloggers to widen your perspective on what’s happening in the Charlotte community. We are living history, after all.

Cory Wilkins, a Charlotte-based food blogger, has focused on the city’s Black-owned restaurants. Tia Hill CharlotteFive

What to watch

Stream the film “Mr. SOUL!,” which shares the story of groundbreaking public television variety show “SOUL!” and its producer and host Ellis Haizlip. Chester Higgins Courtesy of Shoes in the Bed Productions

Support a Black-owned business

Armed with accurate historical knowledge, you can now begin to understand why it’s so important to support local Black-owned businesses. Now’s a great time to put that knowledge to work. Charlotte is home to many Black-owned bakeries, plant stores, face mask creators and scores of restaurants and other small businesses.

Exposed Vegan co-owners Nikkis Campbell, left, and Zsa-Zsa Porter are endurance athletes who share a commitment to healthy eating. Courtesy of Zsa-Zsa Porter

Just a few to consider:

Anti-racism training

Pssst: Hey, white people:

Join the six-week program at Myers Park Baptist Church, “What does it mean to be white?”

Take a course on Unconscious Bias free through a trial of LinkedIn Learning to help you recognize your biases and adjust your personal and organizational decision-making process.

Consider how you can become a better white ally with online resources and direction from activists such as Claire Tandoh, founder of the Charlotte group Kidz Fed Up.

Claire Tandoh, founder of the activist group Kidz Fed Up. Courtesy of Claire Tandoh