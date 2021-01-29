Charlotte Observer Logo
Celebrate Black History Month in Charlotte during COVID with these at-home activities

Black History Month begins Feb. 1.
Black History Month begins Feb. 1. Prostock-Studio Getty Images/iStockphoto

Black History Month begins on Feb. 1 as a celebration of the achievements of African Americans in the United States. It was created by historian Carter G. Woodson (as Negro History Week). It was expanded to a month in 1976, and it pays tribute to the adversity of generations of African Americans in this country.

Through the years, much of Black history has been systemically erased from history books (there’s a reason you didn’t hear of Juneteenth or the Tulsa massacre until you were an adult). If you’d like to start or continue in a journey of unlearning what you were taught, now is the perfect time. Keep in mind, a month will only scratch the surface of knowledge, but it’s a start.

Here are some Black History month virtual activities, programs and resources, local and beyond:

What to do

Head of a Woman.jpg
“Head of a Woman” is the first piece in the “A Woman’s Work” exhibit at the Gantt Center. The artist, Elizabeth Catlett created this realistic portrait of a Black woman in the height of the civil rights movement when “Black power” and “Black is beautiful” became important mantras. Alex Cason

What to read

Bakari Sellers.jpg
Bakari Sellers was youngest African American elected to office in 2006. He was named to TIME’s “40 Under 40” list in 2010, and The Root’s 100 Most Influential African Americans list in 2014 and 2015. John Walder Photography CharlotteFive

PRO TIP — SUPPORT LOCAL: All of these books are available at Shelves Bookstore, a Black-owned online and mobile pop-up bookstore in Charlotte (currently just online due to COVID-19).

You can also explore local Black writers and bloggers to widen your perspective on what’s happening in the Charlotte community. We are living history, after all.

Cory Wilkins.jpg
Cory Wilkins, a Charlotte-based food blogger, has focused on the city’s Black-owned restaurants. Tia Hill CharlotteFive

What to watch

Mr. Soul Main.jpg
Stream the film “Mr. SOUL!,” which shares the story of groundbreaking public television variety show “SOUL!” and its producer and host Ellis Haizlip. Chester Higgins Courtesy of Shoes in the Bed Productions

Support a Black-owned business

Armed with accurate historical knowledge, you can now begin to understand why it’s so important to support local Black-owned businesses. Now’s a great time to put that knowledge to work. Charlotte is home to many Black-owned bakeries, plant stores, face mask creators and scores of restaurants and other small businesses.

IMG_6362.JPG
Exposed Vegan co-owners Nikkis Campbell, left, and Zsa-Zsa Porter are endurance athletes who share a commitment to healthy eating. Courtesy of Zsa-Zsa Porter

Just a few to consider:

Anti-racism training

Pssst: Hey, white people:

claire_tandoh.JPG
Claire Tandoh, founder of the activist group Kidz Fed Up. Courtesy of Claire Tandoh

