Your 5-minute guide to the best things to do in Charlotte | Feb. 5-11

Editor’s note: During the COVID-19 modified stay-at-home order in North Carolina in effect through 5 p.m. Feb. 28, mass gatherings are limited to 10 people inside and 50 outside. Outdoor and entertainment venues, amusement parks and bars also have capacity limits. Additionally, all North Carolinians are required to stay at home and travel only for work or to obtain essential goods or services during the hours of 10 p.m. and 5 a.m. each day. When arriving at an event, please use your best judgment about crowd size and safety and leave if it appears you cannot socially distance properly. It’s up to all of us to prevent community spread of the coronavirus.

Friday

Grab a four pack of a Queen City Brewers Festival Court Shoes Only release benefiting the ACEing Autism initiative. Over 40 breweries will brew their own versions of the recipe for this double IPA beer developed by NoDa Brewing and Resident Culture. Free admission. https://qcbrewfest.com/

The sale of beers from the Queen City Brewers Festival’s Court Shoes Only release benefit ACEing Autism initiative. Courtesy of NoDa Brewing

Curl up for a romantic evening at home with the Jazz for Lovers concert at Virtual Jazz at the Bechtler. The Ziad Jazz Quartet and guest vocalist Toni Tupponce will play classic jazz love songs during this livestream concert. Pre-registration required by Feb. 4. 7 p.m. Free for members, and $10 per household for non-members. http://bit.ly/3t8pbmP

Saturday

Get your heart pumping at an outdoor HIIT workout with Camp Gladiator at Legion Brewing. Bring your own water bottle and workout mat to experience this body weight-only workout. 11 a.m. 1906 Commonwealth Ave. Free admission. http://bit.ly/3psgf9L

Learn to make some of your favorite desserts such as macarons, candy bars and black cocoa donuts with Sweet Spot at Home Classes. Each class includes all dry ingredients, specialty tools that you may not have at home, an instructions list and video so you can watch and bake along with your instructor. Classes start at $45. http://bit.ly/39pDhs2

Sunday

Walk, jog or run a 5k on the Little Sugar Creek Greenway to help raise awareness and funds for the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society at the Team CUREage 5K Run/Walk. This low key fun run is free, but donations are suggested. 10 a.m.-noon. 9563 South Blvd. http://bit.ly/3pFU4gt

Grab some takeout from these game-day favorite local restaurants to celebrate the Super Bowl. From pizza to wings and everything in between, the game is always more fun with food. http://bit.ly/2MhGfGf

Monday

Curl up with a good story after work and check out a book or audiobook without having to brave the cold by using the Charlotte Mecklenburg Library’s virtual options. Free. http://bit.ly/3adI13b

Tuesday

Panthers fans won’t want to miss the New South for the New Southerner: The Carolina Panthers virtual event. Listen to the Charlotte Observer’s award-winning sports columnist, Scott Fowler, and museum historian Willie Griffin discuss the history of the Panthers and how the team has impacted the city. 7-8 p.m. Free. https://bit.ly/3puHbWc

Former Carolina Panthers receiver Steve Smith scored the game-winning walkoff touchdown against the St. Louis Rams on Jan. 10, 2004. The play was called “X-Clown,” and it lives in fame as perhaps the best Panthers play of all time. Patrick Schneider/Charlotte Observer file

Up your jogging game with an outdoor track workout with Cross Conditioning Training. Each workout consists of a warm up, dynamic stretch series, interval training and form running. 2935 Providence Road. 6-7 p.m. $25. http://bit.ly/2NEDwae

Join an outdoor track workout at Randolph Middle School on Feb. 9 with trainer Jen Dufresne. Courtesy of SweatNET

Wednesday

Watch a live concert as neo soul singer songwriter and violinist Emanuel Wynter plays at the Neighborhood Theater for a Queen City Streams concert. 7 p.m. $10 suggested donation. http://bit.ly/2MufgXU

Thursday

Celebrate Black History Month with a free screening of “Mr. SOUL!,” a movie about “SOUL!,” the first Black variety show that aired from 1968-1973. during the civil rights movement. Stick around after the screening for a Q&A session with the film’s director, Melissa Haizlip. Pre-register for a ticket. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Free admission. https://bit.ly/3ciLZdu

SOUL! director Stan Latham, left, stands with cameraman on set for an interview between host and producer Ellis Haizlip and filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles in a scene from the film “Mr. SOUL!” Chester Higgins Courtesy of Shoes in the Bed Productions