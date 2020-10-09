Popular local doughnut retailer expands to a full-scale market in Davidson

Your Mom’s Donuts makes square doughnuts using locally produced ingredients. Courtney Buckley, owner of Your Mom’s Donuts, is expanding her portfolio with Your Mom’s Bazaar.

If you’ve ever bitten into a fluffy, gooey doughnut from Your Mom’s Donuts, then you’ve experienced the true glory of a well-crafted treat. And if you’ve not tried one of the iconic square pastries — well, there’s no time like the present.

Why? Courtney Buckley, owner of Your Mom’s Donuts, is expanding her portfolio with Your Mom’s Bazaar, a sister concept to her already successful doughnut concept. The market will open Oct. 17 on Davidson’s Main Street, and it will highlight local produce and provisions to foster a community.

“When COVID-19 hit, I had a number of friends and business owners say the places where they sold their products were shutting down, at least temporarily, so they were put in a tight spot,” Buckley said. “So I said, let’s just sell your product through the Your Mom’s Donuts stores to try and help where I could. And honestly, that was so busy when we first started it that I thought I might be onto something here.”

Your one-stop-shop for meat, cheese, pantry staples

The goal of this hyper-local market is to celebrate the food and farming communities in and around Charlotte. Here, you’ll find goods from 25 local partners. Look for fresh herbs, seasonal produce, frozen goods, meats, cheeses and other dairy offerings. There will also be pantry staples, such as jams, grits, flours, nut butters, salts and fresh-baked bread for sale daily. And, of course, you can still pick up your favorite glazed and frosted doughnuts on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

Hungry? You can get your weekly produce from Fairshare Farm and Windcrest Organics and your meat from Apple Brandy Beef. Need to spruce up your work-from-home space? Grab a mini vintage rug from Krazy for Rugs. Upping your self-care regimen? Annie Mae and Ivy goat milk soap may be just the thing you’re seeking.

“When it came to vendors it was natural for me to ask people I already work with — friends I’ve met through the years who have unique stories, but who are also practicing whatever their craft is with integrity,” Buckley said. “Having people like Apple Brandy Beef who have a hand in the process from the animal’s birth through the butchery process — that’s the good stuff I want to highlight. And if you know me, you know I’m obsessed with antique rugs, so I had to bring in Krazy for Rugs, which is run and owned by a female entrepreneur. Truly, there’s a story behind every piece or item in this shop.”

Celebrating the Davidson community

Davidson was the first place Buckley called home in North Carolina, and she’s loved it ever since.

“I am giddy to officially be joining the community as a storefront, and I know I could not be in better company on Main Street,” she said. “I’ve always had my eye on Davidson, so when it came time for where to pop up this shop featuring my friends’ and partners’ products, it felt right. Davidson is such a wonderful community, so it only feels right to bring a store that celebrates just that to complement their current vendors on Main Street.”

General manager Courtney Spear will oversee front of house operations. She’s been a Davidson resident for 13 years and acts as a coordinator for the current Davidson Farmers Market. To continue to support the farmers market, Your Mom’s Bazaar will be closed on Saturday mornings, opening at 12:30 p.m.

Since the new market will open during the COVID-19 pandemic, the team is working to create a safe and enjoyable environment for guests and staff. Your Mom’s Bazaar will be open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 12:30 to 6 p.m. There will be regular cleanings, and masks are required upon entry. If you’re feeling ill, the team asks that you kindly remain at home.

“We want to bring a little light to what feels like a really dark time,” Buckley said. “My hope is the shop becomes a beautiful escape and celebration of the goods and good people we have in our community.”

You’ll find soaps, jams, produce and more inside Your Mom’s Bazaar. Callie Langhorne Public Relations

107 N. Main Street, Suite 100

9 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 12:30 to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Instagram: @yourmomsbazaar

