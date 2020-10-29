New bowling, arcade entertainment center opens in Charlotte area

Stars and Strikes will have a fully stocked bar.

Stars and Strikes, an entertainment center with bowling, arcade games, laser tag, bumper cars and event space, has opened a new location in the former Kmart along Concord Parkway North/Hwy 601 and Poplar Tent Road in Concord.

The facility will host a grand opening celebration from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. on Nov. 7, with $2 bowling and buy-one-get-one arcade games. The first 50 attendees will get a pass for a free game of laser tag or bumper cars.

A statement by MVP Properties, which represented the buyers, calls Stars and Strikes the area’s largest arcade, with 58,000 square feet of space. Within the event space, the company offers birthday party packages for all ages: Choose between bowling or arcade theme for children’s parties, a “teen dream” party or an adult bowling birthday party. Corporate and church group events are also available.

Arcade games include “The Walking Dead”, Dance Dance Revolution and games for preschoolers. “No more handfuls of sweaty tokens. It’s all digital here,” the Stars and Strikes website states. Game cards track points, redeemable for prizes. “This isn’t the arcade you remember from being a kid. It’s a full-service experience that’s all about maximizing fun and value.”

The restaurant inside offers family deals in addition to pizza, wings, salads, wraps and pasta. Gluten free and Beyond Burger options are available, as well. A fully stocked bar is available for drinks.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

This is the 15th location for the Cumming, Georgia-based company. Another location recently opened in Raleigh.

545 Concord Parkway, Concord

Instagram: @starsandstrikes

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER