Award-winning steakhouse featuring in-house butcher shop coming to Charlotte

Steak 48, an award-winning steakhouse with locations in major cities across the nation, will make its official debut in Charlotte on Dec. 18 at Apex SouthPark.

“I just am so excited to be in Charlotte,” Jeffery Mastro, the restaurant’s co-owner, told CharlotteFive. “The more time we have spent here, the more we see that this is a great town.”

The Charlotte location of Steak 48 is owned and operated by brother duo Jeffrey and Michael Mastro, along with their father, Dennis Mastro, and partner Scott Troilo.

Steak 48 is known for being a classic American steakhouse — but with a twist. The Charlotte location offers a vibrant and lively atmosphere, setting a new status quo for steakhouses. The upscale restaurant can also be found in Houston, Chicago and Philadelphia.

Think USDA prime-grade steaks, high-quality seafood and shellfish, and thoughtful side dishes. Now, take it a step further and imagine watching your meal be prepared while sitting in a booth that overlooks the exposed kitchen.

The menu features traditional dishes, like a baked potato or mashed potatoes, but it also turns classics up a notch. For instance, instead of classic creamed corn, Steak 48 offers a corn crème brûlée. Jeffery said his favorite dish is the Crispy Shrimp Deviled Eggs.

“My in-laws could come here and still get their steak and potato, but my kids at 20-years-old could come here and get some cool other dishes,” Jeffery said.

There are 48 wines available by the glass and over 1,000 wines stored in the 6,000 bottle wine vault. Hand-crafted signature cocktails made from local and seasonal ingredients will also be available from the bar.

In addition to the exposed kitchen, Steak 48 will also feature an in-house butcher shop, a collection of intimate dining rooms ranging from high energy to quaint and cozy, bar dining, a chef’s table, outdoor dining and private rooms.

Steak 48 already has already employed about 250 hospitality staff members. Preceding Steak 48’s grand opening in SouthPark, there will be a series of charity events where 100% of proceeds go to the selected charities.

4425 Sharon Road

Monday-Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Friday-Saturday: 4-11 p.m.

Sunday: 4-10 p.m.

Instagram: @steak48