Around Town

Best time to visit parks, restaurants, pharmacies while social distancing in Charlotte

Google data show the busy and not-so-busy times for places around Charlotte.
Google data show the busy and not-so-busy times for places around Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Social distancing is difficult enough during COVID-19 in Charlotte, but what about essential distancing?

Most of us have been doing our best to do our part to prevent community spread of the coronavirus this year, but there still comes a time to lace up your shoes, grab your favorite face mask and take a deep breath before heading out into the world.

Maybe you need to buy groceries, or you want to run in the park or you need to pick up a prescription. But when should you go? Is rush hour even a thing anymore? With more people working from home and home schooling, our schedules have changed drastically from pre-pandemic days.

Google has analyzed its Maps data during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify key trends in Charlotte. If you’re social distancing, you’ll want to check out the popular times, so you know when to avoid our area’s coffee shops, grocery stores, parks, pharmacies and restaurants. But don’t everyone go at once during the least busy times, either — that would defeat the point.

Coffee shops in Charlotte

Monday morning is a good time to grab a latte with at a Charlotte spot like Smelly Cat Coffeehouse, according to Google data. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Grocery stores in Charlotte

Parks in Charlotte

People walk, jog and ride bicycles at Freedom Park in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Pharmacies in Charlotte

Restaurants in Charlotte

Transportation changes in Charlotte before and during COVID-19

Cycling has become a popular COVID-19 activity. Courtesy of Brian Doolittle/Charlotte Cycles

Activity trends in Charlotte before and during COVID-19

GBW Strategies also analyzed our eating habits, from when we like to order food to the type of cuisine we prefer compared to before the coronavirus. Would you be surprised to hear buffets are no longer searched as frequently? Yes, us either.

Food ordering

Reservations

We are making 114 percent more reservations than we were this time last year. With restaurants serving at a limited capacity, it seems logical that both diners and restaurants would prefer to plan ahead.

Here’s what we’re eating, Charlotte

Little Alley Steakhouse’s 38-day aged bone-in rib-eye in a lollipop cut. Courtesy of Little Alley Steakhouse CharlotteFive

More takeout, please

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the search term “takeout” has increased 123 percent.

Get outdoors, Charlotte

Searches for outdoor spots are up 107 percent since the pandemic began. We are searching for Grandfather Mountain and Crowders Mountain State Park most often.

Grandfather Mountain is the highest peak in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Grandfather Mountain and other state parks have seen a surge in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of NC Division of Tourism, Film and Sports Development

Home improvement stores

Anyone who drove by a Lowe’s or Home Depot at the beginning of the pandemic will not be surprised to know that searches for home and garden stores are up. At one point during COVID-19, searches were 45 percent higher than pre-pandemic days. But do Lowe’s and Home Depot have cool dog-washing stations like Blackhawk Hardware’s?

Blackhawk Hardware at Park Road Shopping Center has a new dog washing station. Alex Cason

In addition to these typical free and busy times, Google’s live information can tell you how crowded a place is right now. Google Maps also has a new COVID layer so you can check out trending cases in the city or town you’ll be visiting. You can also see a business’ safety precautions or use Live View to meet up with friends or family outdoors, using augmented reality to see your people.

Google Maps has other new tips to help when you’re planning errands or travel:

