Best time to visit parks, restaurants, pharmacies while social distancing in Charlotte

Google data show the busy and not-so-busy times for places around Charlotte. CharlotteFive

Social distancing is difficult enough during COVID-19 in Charlotte, but what about essential distancing?

Most of us have been doing our best to do our part to prevent community spread of the coronavirus this year, but there still comes a time to lace up your shoes, grab your favorite face mask and take a deep breath before heading out into the world.

Maybe you need to buy groceries, or you want to run in the park or you need to pick up a prescription. But when should you go? Is rush hour even a thing anymore? With more people working from home and home schooling, our schedules have changed drastically from pre-pandemic days.

Google has analyzed its Maps data during the COVID-19 pandemic to identify key trends in Charlotte. If you’re social distancing, you’ll want to check out the popular times, so you know when to avoid our area’s coffee shops, grocery stores, parks, pharmacies and restaurants. But don’t everyone go at once during the least busy times, either — that would defeat the point.

Coffee shops in Charlotte

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Busiest times for coffee shops in Charlotte: Saturday at 10 a.m.

Least busy times for coffee shops in Charlotte: Monday at 7 a.m.

Monday morning is a good time to grab a latte with at a Charlotte spot like Smelly Cat Coffeehouse, according to Google data. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Grocery stores in Charlotte

Busiest times for grocery stores in Charlotte: Saturday at 1 p.m.

Least busy times for grocery stores in Charlotte: Sunday at 9 a.m.

Parks in Charlotte

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Busiest times for parks in Charlotte: Saturday at 4 p.m.

Least busy times for parks in Charlotte: Wednesday at 7 a.m.

People walk, jog and ride bicycles at Freedom Park in Charlotte. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Pharmacies in Charlotte

Busiest times for pharmacies in Charlotte: Friday at 3 p.m.

Least busy times for pharmacies in Charlotte: Monday at 9 a.m.

Restaurants in Charlotte

Busiest times for restaurants in Charlotte: Friday at 7 p.m.

Least busy times for restaurants in Charlotte: Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Transportation changes in Charlotte before and during COVID-19

Driving is the most popular mode of transportation in Charlotte both before and during COVID-19.

Interest in cycling is up by 10 percent and transit is down by 46 percent compared to before the pandemic.

Cycling has become a popular COVID-19 activity. Courtesy of Brian Doolittle/Charlotte Cycles

Activity trends in Charlotte before and during COVID-19

GBW Strategies also analyzed our eating habits, from when we like to order food to the type of cuisine we prefer compared to before the coronavirus. Would you be surprised to hear buffets are no longer searched as frequently? Yes, us either.

Food ordering

At the beginning of the pandemic, the most popular time to order food was 7-8 p.m. —and now it’s 6-7 p.m. Does this mean we are going to bed earlier?

Saturday is the most popular day of the week to order food in Charlotte, with Tuesday being the least popular.

Reservations

We are making 114 percent more reservations than we were this time last year. With restaurants serving at a limited capacity, it seems logical that both diners and restaurants would prefer to plan ahead.

Here’s what we’re eating, Charlotte

At the start of the pandemic, “buffet” was one of the most popular food queries in Charlotte — now, we barely Google it at all.

Steakhouse interest is 63 percent higher, however. Local search terms indicate we might also be craving Chinese, Mexican and barbecue during quarantine.

Little Alley Steakhouse’s 38-day aged bone-in rib-eye in a lollipop cut. Courtesy of Little Alley Steakhouse CharlotteFive

More takeout, please

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the search term “takeout” has increased 123 percent.

Get outdoors, Charlotte

Searches for outdoor spots are up 107 percent since the pandemic began. We are searching for Grandfather Mountain and Crowders Mountain State Park most often.

Grandfather Mountain is the highest peak in the Blue Ridge Mountains. Grandfather Mountain and other state parks have seen a surge in visitors during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo courtesy of NC Division of Tourism, Film and Sports Development

Home improvement stores

Anyone who drove by a Lowe’s or Home Depot at the beginning of the pandemic will not be surprised to know that searches for home and garden stores are up. At one point during COVID-19, searches were 45 percent higher than pre-pandemic days. But do Lowe’s and Home Depot have cool dog-washing stations like Blackhawk Hardware’s?

Blackhawk Hardware at Park Road Shopping Center has a new dog washing station. Alex Cason

In addition to these typical free and busy times, Google’s live information can tell you how crowded a place is right now. Google Maps also has a new COVID layer so you can check out trending cases in the city or town you’ll be visiting. You can also see a business’ safety precautions or use Live View to meet up with friends or family outdoors, using augmented reality to see your people.

Google Maps has other new tips to help when you’re planning errands or travel:

Find the latest information about COVID-19: Before you travel, check out the new COVID layer on Google Maps to see the trending cases in the city or town you’ll be visiting. Use the COVID layer on Maps to quickly see how cases are trending in the area. Access to local resources will offer guidelines and restrictions for the area you’ll be visiting.

Find out a businesses’ safety precautions: Find out if the restaurant or store you’re visiting is sanitizing between customers, if there are safety dividers at checkout and if staff gets temperature checks.

If you’re connecting with family and friends outdoors, you can use Live View to meet up. You can use augmented reality to see where and how far away your people are – with overlaid arrows and directions. They just need to share their location with you for it to work. You can also share your ETA.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.