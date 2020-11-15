Selwyn Pub to close temporarily, citing surge of COVID-19 in Charlotte.

Selwyn Pub

Selwyn Avenue Pub has announced that it will temporarily close its Myers Park restaurant and bar during COVID-19.

“We deem it prudent to stay safe during the current surge and return to operations when conditions are more favorable,” the pub stated in an open letter to its customers via Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 15.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record high of new COVID-19 cases. The reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases is far higher than the 1,779 new cases reported Friday and 2,893 Thursday. The previous record was 3,119 cases, reported on Wednesday.

All of Selwyn Pub’s employees are healthy and there have been no cases or symptoms of the coronavirus, the letter stated.

During the interim, team members plan to continue cleaning, sanitizing and training. “We are committed to health, safety and satisfaction of our patrons, our team members and our community. Hope to see you soon,” the letter stated.

The restaurant will also be closed for takeout during this time.

