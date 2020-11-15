Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Food and Drink

Selwyn Pub to close temporarily, citing surge of COVID-19 in Charlotte.

Selwyn Pub
Selwyn Pub CharlotteFive archives

Selwyn Avenue Pub has announced that it will temporarily close its Myers Park restaurant and bar during COVID-19.

“We deem it prudent to stay safe during the current surge and return to operations when conditions are more favorable,” the pub stated in an open letter to its customers via Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 15.

On Saturday, Nov. 14, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported a single-day record high of new COVID-19 cases. The reported 3,885 new COVID-19 cases is far higher than the 1,779 new cases reported Friday and 2,893 Thursday. The previous record was 3,119 cases, reported on Wednesday.

All of Selwyn Pub’s employees are healthy and there have been no cases or symptoms of the coronavirus, the letter stated.

During the interim, team members plan to continue cleaning, sanitizing and training. “We are committed to health, safety and satisfaction of our patrons, our team members and our community. Hope to see you soon,” the letter stated.

Today’s top headlines

Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The restaurant will also be closed for takeout during this time.

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service