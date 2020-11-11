Krispy Kreme wants to help us ease out of 2020 wrapped up in caramel

Back in August, we told you to drop everything when Krispy Kreme introduced the first-ever doughnut vending machine to its new South End location.

Well, you may just have to drop everything again. Krispy Kreme is introducing an all new glaze flavor: caramel.

Now available for a limited time, you can try the new Caramel Glazed Doughnut, a classic Original Glazed Doughnut covered in rich caramel sauce, or the Salted Double Caramel Crunch, the Caramel Glazed Doughnut with rich caramel icing and salted crunch topping. Take note: this doughnut is only available until Nov. 22 at participating U.S. shops.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme, said in a statement. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

Over the past few years, Krispy Kreme has also introduced chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee flavors to its glaze lineup. Since you know you’re already going to want more than one, consider the Caramel Lover’s Dozen: 6 Caramel Glazed Doughnuts and 6 Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnuts.

If you decide to grab your doughnuts at the South End shop, be sure to check out the custom artwork and mural from Gina Elizabeth Franco (complete with 72 doughnuts) and order a hand-spun milkshake or scoop sandwich to go with your Caramel Lover’s Dozen. Or you could hit up the Concord location, where you can watch doughnut-making in action from start to finish. If you’re on the south side, the newest local Krispy Kreme opened in October in a renovated building in Pineville.

