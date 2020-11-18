Charlotte Observer Logo
“You will be missed.” This longtime Charlotte bakery will close for good next month.

Nova’s Bakery on Central Avenue in Plaza Midwood.
Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

After 26 years of business, Plaza Midwood staple Nova’s Bakery has announced that it will close on Dec. 13.

Co-owner Sladjana Novakovic confirmed in an email that the business would be permanently closing with no plans to do a similar concept.

“We are closing on December 13th our business after 26 years, it has been very difficult to maintain what we do since many of our customers has been out of business temporarily or permanently,” Novakovic emailed CharlotteFive on Wednesday.

Prior to receiving Novakovic’s message, on Tuesday night local deli Laurel Market, which uses Nova’s bread for many of its sandwiches, posted on its Instagram feed about the closing of Nova’s, as well as the last day of operation for the bakery. “You will be missed,” Laurel posted.

This story is developing and will be updated.

Erin Breeden
Erin Breeden was the editor of Carolina Bride and is now a freelance writer and a proud business owner. She loves writing stories focused on the food and beverage scene in Charlotte, luxury travel and the stories of unsung heroes and unique characters in the Queen City. Follow along with her adventures on Instagram (@erinmbreeden) or Twitter (@erinbreeden).
