Restaurant known for wood-fired cooking to make its NC debut at Phillips Place

800° Woodfired Kitchen will open in Phillips Place in Charlotte in 2021.

News about a new restaurant with a wood-fired oven couldn’t come at a better time this week, as temperatures in Charlotte dipped down to 30 degrees and we all bundled up a little more. Now, here’s a warm and cozy Phillips Place update to look forward to:



800° Woodfired Kitchen is set to open its first North Carolina location in 2021.

ABOUT THE FOOD: The restaurant, founded in 2011 by chef Anthony Carron, offers a clean-eating promise, which includes careful sourcing of local and organic ingredients and cooking only with extra virgin olive oil. It has scratch-made dough, fresh produce and artisan-quality meats and cheeses. It serves salads, bowls, sandwiches and pizza. Vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free options are included on its menu. A catering menu will also be available

The restaurant will feature indoor and outdoor patio seating and a full bar.

ABOUT THE BAR: Bar ONE, located at the back of the restaurant, will have its own entrance for late-night dining or cocktails. It will feature mahogany and leather booths and will be designed to have an exclusive but casual ambiance.

800° has 15 locations around the world. This will be its fourth East Coast location, adding to two in Florida and one in New York. Local entrepreneurs Steven Jensen, an entertainment industry veteran, and Kyle O’Brien, an expert in the food and beverage industry, are bringing the restaurant to SouthPark.

“Finding the perfect partners and such an ideal location to introduce our delicious food to the people of South Charlotte has been nothing short of thrilling,” Carron said in a statement. “Neighbors and visitors alike should brace themselves. Their new favorite restaurant is coming to town, and we believe this is just the beginning of our growth in the market.”

“When Steven introduced the idea and 800° concept to me, it sounded right,” O’Brien said. “It made sense, and I knew exactly where it needed to be — Phillips Place. The food, the ingredients and the integrity of the brand fits perfectly in Charlotte, and especially SouthPark.”

Phillips Place is owned by Lincoln Harris. “We are excited for 800° Woodfired Kitchen to join our many popular offerings at Phillips Place,” said Johnny Harris, Lincoln Harris CEO.

