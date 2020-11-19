In 2020, more are decorating for Christmas before Thanksgiving. Here’s why.

Pike Nurseries will offer curbside pickup and delivery in Charlotte for trees, poinsettias and more.

It’s hard to get excited about the holidays this year.

With COVID-19 on the rise and staggering death rates, a time that’s normally marked by gathering with loved ones may feel more isolated and bleak this year.

It may come as no surprise, then, that people are decorating earlier this year. Putting up decorations “reminds us of good times, community and connection,” as “it’s an activity we usually share with others,” clinical psychologist Dr. Georgia Halls recently told Good Housekeeping.

As humans, performing rituals helps us mitigate grief, whether it’s the loss of a loved one or a difficult year, according to a Harvard Business School study.

“The nostalgia of the holidays brings about happy memories of our childhood and also memories of our family and friends, many of whom we cannot spend time with this year due to COVID-19 safety precautions,” said Charlotte-area mental health therapist and life coach Veronda Bellamy.

“Given the events of 2020, many are quite frankly excited to celebrate something good, hence why the holiday season has begun early this year, and people are anxious to put up their Christmas trees.”

How soon should you decorate?

This year has been tough, and the holidays may feel especially difficult. Bellamy suggests decorating to not only spread cheer, but also to create positive memories in a time that may be otherwise dire.

“Unfortunately, due to COVID-19 restrictions and implications, some may find it difficult during this time of the year,” Bellamy told CharlotteFive. “I suggest coping skills to help manage any negative feelings. Decorating can be a very positive mood booster, which helps to reduce and/or eliminate any negative holiday associations. Decorate early to do one room at a time or one piece at a time. Let’s focus on creating positive lasting memories. That’s living.”

Veronda Bellamy, a Charlotte-area mental health therapist, believes it’s OK to decorate for the holidays early this year. Courtesy of Brandon Grate

This year, holidays will look different amid COVID-19, from virtual gatherings to being far from loved ones. So how can you create more positive memories during a particularly difficult time?

“Where you can, add human touches,” Bellamy said. “For instance, consider having everyone in your family have Thanksgiving or Christmas dinner at the same time for Zoom gatherings, or take the time to send a special dish or gift to their home for that day, so you can genuinely share it together.”

Many people are putting up their lights before Thanksgiving this year in search of extra holiday cheer. Melissa Oyler

If you’re ready to change your “happy fall” to “deck the halls” early this year, permission granted.

Licensed therapist Veronda Bellamy suggests decorating to evoke positive memories. Courtesy of Pike Nurseries

However, we are aware that not everyone turns into the human personification of Will Ferrell’s Buddy the Elf the moment November arrives. Some prefer to wait until after Thanksgiving to hang the holiday lights. While they could make a fair argument most years, 2020 is different. We’re tired. We’re worn out. And we just want to feel the comfort of cozy holiday decor.

As I type this next to my decked-out tree with my peppermint mocha, I’m curious how you feel about it. Are you an early decorator or a “let’s please wait until after Thanksgiving” decorator? Email charlottefive@charlottefive.com or comment on Facebook or Instagram and let us know — we may add your response to this story.

