Sweet! Check out this candy shop opening at Optimist Hall in Charlotte

Collier Candy Company is opening next to Xiao Bao and Zukku Sushi in Optimist Hall.

If you’ve got a sweet tooth, we have news for you. Atlanta-based Collier Candy Company is opening on Dec. 4 at Optimist Hall. The shop will feature a blend of new and vintage hard candies, chocolates and premium sodas.

You can expect to see a blend of old-fashioned treats such as Charleston Chews, Bubble Gum Cigars and Chick-O-Sticks, and unique regionally sourced confections alongside your classic candy standbys on the shelves.

“2020 has been a difficult year and I’m sure we can all use a little bright spot here and there. We’re excited to announce a new bright spot at Optimist Hall,” Merritt Lancaster, owner of Optimist Hall, said in a statement. “Adding Collier to the Optimist family is certainly a bright spot for us, so I hope you’ll come by and let them brighten your day with a sweet treat,” he said.

Collier Candy Company first opened in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market in 2015. This store will be the company’s first outpost outside of the Atlanta area.

“Collier Candy has had great success in the Atlanta market,” Dan Collier, owner of Collier Candy Company, said in a statement. “We’re excited to bring it to the city of Charlotte in Optimist Hall. It’ll be our first venture outside of Georgia, and we thought it was a great match to expand the brand. We’ve had much success with Archer Paper Goods in Optimist Hall, so this is a natural fit for us.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for Afternoon Headlines and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Charlotte location of Collier Candy Company, which will be styled to look like the one in Atlanta’s Ponce City Market, is slated to open Dec. 4. Courtesy of Collier Candy Co.

1115 N. Brevard St., inside Optimist Hall

Instagram: @colliercandyco

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.