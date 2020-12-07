A popular Davidson coffee shop is opening in Charlotte. Here’s what you want to know.

Davidson favorite Summit Coffee is opening in NoDa on Dec. 17, 2020. CharlotteFive

Summit Coffee NoDa has set its grand opening date for Thursday, Dec. 17, with a grand opening celebration featuring giveaways and community events lasting through next weekend.

“NoDa seems like a natural next step. We’ve been looking to expand in Charlotte for a while and we’ve experienced people coming up from Charlotte to support Summit throughout the pandemic. We’re super excited to be excited to be close to our customer base in Charlotte and be part of the NoDa community,” Dora Callahan, CP of Brand Development, told CharlotteFive.

The Summit Coffee NoDa is located at the former location of Rush Bowls, between The Chamber at 36th and Jeni’s near the 36th Street Light Rail Station.

The cafe will feature hand-crafted lattes and coffee made with Summit Coffee’s own coffee beans sourced by small farmers and roasted in North Carolina, and baked goods from its Davidson location. Summit Coffee’s app allows you to order ahead and pick up your coffee for added safety and social distancing.

This will be Summit Coffee’s fifth location–the North Carolina coffee brand based in Davidson has cafes in Davidson, Chapel Hill, Asheville and on the Davidson College Campus. Summit Coffee is also planning a sixth location in Asheville’s Grove Arcade.

416 E. 36th St.

Instagram: @summitcoffeenoda