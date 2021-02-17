Greenville, SC-based restaurant bringing its ‘Tex-Mex with a twist’ to Charlotte

The grilled chicken fajitas at Tipsy Taco are $18.

Tipsy Taco, a Greenville, SC, restaurant that promises “Tex-Mex with a little twist“ will make its official debut mid-March in Stonecrest Shopping Center. Think house-made dishes, bright and colorful ambiance and, of course, margaritas.

The menu will consist of traditional Tex-Mex offerings. Popular street tacos include the Don Mignon, a taco with filet mignon and chimichurri; the El Grande, a traditional crispy taco with queso and refried beans; and the Carne Asada, a flank steak taco with feta cheese, lettuce, spiced avocado ranch and pico de gallo.

Vegetarian and seafood tacos are also available, including the Bang Bang Shrimp taco and Gimme Some ‘Shrooms, a taco with fried portobello mushrooms, avocado, arugula and a spicy Sriracha mayo.

There’s an entire section of Tipsy Taco’s menu dedicated to margaritas and other craft cocktails. Courtesy of Tipsy Taco

Wash down your tacos, nachos, fajitas, burritos or enchiladas with a margarita or signature cocktail, such as the Day of the Dead, a cocktail made with Hornitos Black Barrel Tequila, citrus, agave and blood orange bitters. If you can’t decide which drink to order, sample a few with the margarita flight and try four flavors of frozen drinks.

Tipsy Taco’s aesthetic is warm, bright and inviting. Imagine bright teals, oranges, yellows and reds with unique decor spread throughout the restaurant. Tipsy Taco’s team stated it plans to weave local touches into the decor.

You can add on a lobster tail to your Tipsy Taco fajitas for $10 more. Courtesy of Tipsy Taco

Tipsy Taco is not a part of a franchise system. With six locally-owned locations in Greenville and surrounding areas, Tipsy Taco has marked Charlotte as its next city to take over. The goal is to open in South Charlotte in the former Cantina 1511 location on Rea Road and grow in and around the city, according to Tipsy Taco’s Britton Briley.

Tipsy Taco’s tamales ($10.50) are served with cheddar, queso and enchilada sauce on top. Courtesy of Tipsy Taco

7708 Rea Road (opening mid-March)

Instagram: @tipsytacocharlotte