Big Ben has a new home, in the old home of another Charlotte restaurant you loved.

Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub has found a new home in Elizabeth.

The restaurant that’s as well known for hosting soccer fans as it is for its British-style fish and chips will move into the spot formerly held by Carpe Diem, Big Ben co-owner Neel Ghandi told CharlotteFive. Right next door is home to the Charlotte Independence soccer club. The news was first reported by Charlotte Business Journal.

Atlanta restaurant BOCADO Bar + Diner will be moving into the Atherton Mill space that now holds Big Ben, whose last day in the space is Feb. 28. Big Ben plans to celebrate its time in the South End space with live music the last two weekends of the month, weather permitting.

“We really gained a lot of new customers and new friends there,” he said.

Big Ben’s new home in Elizabeth is a 5,000 square-foot restaurant that will undergo renovations until it’s ready to open sometime between mid-April and early May. Plans call for creating an open air concept with garage doors or accordion doors up front, as well as opening up the space between the bar and dining room, Ghandi said.

Another new feature in the plans is a private dining area, complete with its own bar and TVs, he said.

“We’re trying to expand on our soccer offerings,” Ghandi said, noting Major League Soccer is on its way to Charlotte with the new Charlotte FC team.

Carpe Diem closed in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. T.ORTEGA GAINES Observer files

Big Ben will continue to offer live music on Friday and Saturday nights, and there will be a few new items coming to the brunch and dinner menus to compliment the existing offerings, such as the Full English Breakfast. Guests will also see daily food and drink specials.

Ghandi also noted the new location also offers plenty of parking, so soccer fans who come to watch the game won’t have to stress about finding a spot.

2000 South Blvd. #150 until Feb. 28

1535 Elizabeth Ave. (opening mid-April to early May)

Instagram: @bigbenpubclt