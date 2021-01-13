Atlanta restaurant known for its burgers will open in Big Ben location this summer.

Big Ben British Restaurant and Pub will relocate as BOCAO Bar + Diner moves into its space at Atherton Mill in South End. CharlotteFive

Atlanta restaurant BOCADO Bar + Diner will be moving into the Atherton Mill space that now holds Big Ben British Restaurant & Pub, whose lease is ending March 1, Big Ben co-owner Neel Ghandi said.

Eden, the property owner, won’t extend or renew the lease to Big Ben, Charlotte Business Journal reported in December. Ghandi told CharlotteFive that he and his partners are looking for a new space.

The new location of BOCADO, described on its website as a “new Southern American bar and diner” will serve seasonal, locally sourced food from brunch through late night.

Look for its double burger stack, housemade carbonara and southern shrimp and grits. Owner Brian Lewis also adapted a traditional Lebanese dish for the menu from his grandmother, kibee served with yolky eggs and housemade pita bread. Both Creative Loafing Atlanta and Atlanta Journal Constitution have included the restaurant in best burger roundups.

Happy hour and late night options will include raw oysters, a seafood tower and chilaquiles, along with elevated classic cocktails. The bar will feature a curated wine list and local beers on draft.

“We’re thrilled to bring the Charlotte community our take on a neighborhood commonplace where visitors can make memories over good food and drink,” Lewis said on the BOCADO website.

Among the changes planned before BOCADO opens in summer 2021 is a large outdoor patio showcasing views of South End’s Rail Trail.

Other recent additions to the South End area include Indaco and West Elm. Legion Brewing’s Trolley Barn Fermentory and The Eagle Food and Beer Hall are opening soon.

2000 South Blvd., Suite 530 (Coming summer 2021)

Instagram: @bocadoclt