Charleston-based Italian food and wine spot will open this month in South End

If you haven’t been over to Atherton Mill lately, be prepared for a pleasant surprise the next time you drop by one of your old standbys such as Living Kitchen or Free People. You will barely recognize the new section that holds Barry’s Boot Camp, Dry Bar, Madewell, West Elm, Lululemon and so on.

There is now a complete, walkable, shoppable, go-ahead-and-take-my-money section of sidewalk that begins at Big Ben Pub and winds you all the way to Publix before you know what happened.

But even in the section of Atherton you thought you knew like the back of your hand — from years of visiting the market or Not Just Coffee — will surprise you. If you get lost in the parking garage (yes, there’s now a parking garage) trying to feel your way around, well — you’re not alone.

The next time you visit, make sure you’re hungry when you do. Head straight to the former Pure Body location (remember that two-story fitness center next to the original Luna’s?) and check out Indaco. The Charleston-based Italian food and wine restaurant will be serving up wood-fired pizzas and housemade pastas in an open-concept space with a second-story mezzanine for private dining, an outdoor sidewalk cafe and plenty of seating.

Executive chef Matthew Hoang said the menu will include fresh-made pasta dough made from local eggs at Mountain Creek Farm. Two of his favorite pasta dishes: agnolotti with smoked mozzarella and local pork shoulder; and Black Pepper Tagliatelle with pork tesa, egg yolk, chives and parmesan. The pork comes from Keegan-Filion Farm in South Carolina.

Also order the handmade caramel mixed with sweet roasted potatoes, thyme, parmesan and brown butter, Hoang said.

Indaco’s Burrata: Butternut squash purée, apples, puffed Farro, proscuitto, lavash Jonathan Cooper

The food is only part of the equation, too. In addition to simply enjoying the wine at Indaco, bar manager Larisa Yanicak said to look for wine tastings, wine classes and other ways to learn about wines. “I’m very big on educating the community about spirits and cocktails and wine and we’ll definitely have some classes for the community,” she said.

And, as every fine Italian meal is meant to be enjoyed with espresso for dessert, Indaco will serve coffee from Mozza Roasters.

Here are some other menu items to look for when the restaurant opens later this month:

Cocktails

The Count of Montenegro ($15) - monkey shoulder scotch, amaro Montenegro, fig, cinnamon, citrus, tiki bitters

Caprese For You ($12) - milk-washed conniption gin, tomato shrub, basil blossom, egg white

Deja Brew ($12) - plantation rum, nitro cold brew, cocchi di Torino vermouth, grapefruit, citrus

Apple of My Rye ($12) - George Dickel Rye, averno amaro, spiced apple, black walnut

Indaco bar manager Larisa Yanicak said to look for wine tastings, wine and spirits classes and other ways to learn about cocktails at the restaurant. Jonathan Cooper

Food

Burrata ($17) - butternut squash purée, apples, puffed Farro, prosciutto, lavash

Arugula Salad ($12) - whipped ricotta, basil lemon vinaigrette, pickled shallots, pistachio

Wood-fired Shrimp ($16) - aleppo vinaigrette, citrus, fennel

Caramelle ($22)- sweet potato, kale, walnuts, cipollini

Spaghetti ($25) - NC shrimp, aglio e olio, breadcrumbs

Wood-Roasted Chicken ($25) - smoked cacciatore sauce, carrots, bell peppers

Marinated Olives ($5)- cerignola, termite di bitello, castelvetreno

Prosciutto ($18) - arugula, ricotta, fontina, lemon

Margherita ($15) - San Marzano tomato DOP, mozzarella, basil, Parmesan

Indaco’s Spaghetti: N.C. Shrimp, aglio e olio, breadcrumbs Jonathan Cooper

Indaco is part of The Indigo Road Restaurant Group and is a sister concept to O-Ku in South End, Oak Steakhouse in SouthPark and Sukoshi in uptown. The restaurant will be open for dinner only at first and then will expand to include lunch service.

Atherton Mill

Instagram: Indacoclt