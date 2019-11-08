Terrace Cafe closes SouthPark location. Here’s where to get your red velvet waffle

The SouthPark location of Terrace Cafe, known for breakfast specialties such as chicken and waffles, has closed.

Stewart Penick’s Terrace, formerly Terrace Cafe, opened its SouthPark location in 2009 and quickly became a favorite among the Charlotte’s brunch and breakfast crowd. Today, a sign on the door indicated that the location has permanently closed.

For the last decade, the Piedmont Town Center eatery has whipped up some of the city’s best red velvet waffles and breakfast dishes, which makes the sudden closing a mystery.

Owner Stewart Penick told the Charlotte Business Journal that his restaurant had a “long and outstanding relationship with the development’s owner. But recently there were some issues that we couldn’t resolve, and so we amicably decided to part ways.”

The closing comes amid a burst of growth in the SouthPark area, including a second AC Hotel by Marriott that will open later this year. The hotel, will feature a bar on its eighth floor, complete with skyline views and a craft beverage menu.

Additionally, the city is working toward plans for a 3-mile cultural loop to connect Piedmont Row, Morrison Regional Library and Phillips Place. The multi-million dollar investment will mirror Indianapolis’ Cultural Trail, an 8-mile project in the city’s downtown area, with plazas and distinctive artwork.

Piedmont Town Center is currently home to several other restaurants, including Peppervine, which opened in early March. Chef Bill Greene brought his famous concept to Charlotte after the success of his Banner Elk restaurant, Artisanal.

For now, the Ballantyne location remains open. The brunch menu includes the red velvet waffles, chicken and waffles, and a spicy chicken biscuit, among other favorites.

Penick did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

This story is developing and may be updated.