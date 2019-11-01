37 not-to-be-missed food and drink spots this November

Aria Tuscan Grill is offering Pan-Roasted Nantucket Scallops with whipped butternut squash, forbidden rice and crispy prosciutto in November. Courtesy of Aria

November is here. And you know what that means? The official start to the holiday season, or as we like to refer to it, the start of winter weight gain season.

This month’s restaurants are introducing new menus and cocktails, as well as supporting different charities. Here are 37 other places to eat and drink, along with some of the new things you should try this month.

We’ve noted the restaurants that will be serving a Thanksgiving feast, but please check to see which ones will be open that day before deciding to forgo Aunt Debbie’s dry meatloaf. (If prices are not listed, they are not yet available.)

303 S. Church St.

Angeline’s will be offering a special Friendsgiving menu starting Nov. 14 through Nov. 30. This family style three-course dinner will donate 10% of the proceeds to charitable partner No Kid Hungry.

Course 1

Shaved Brussels sprout salad, pecorino, pancetta and sherry

Mussels in a sauce of apple cider, brandy and fine herbs, served with ciabatta

Cranberry ricotta crostini

Course 2

Crown roast of pork with apple mostarda

Citrus-brined turkey breast served with cranberry agrodolce

Cornmeal dressing

Sweet tater pie

Smoked vegetables

Course 3

Pecan Pie-Chocolate Ganache, Maple Gelato

Pumpkin Budhino

100 N. Tryon St.

Aria Tuscan Grill will be debuting new menu additions for the fall. In addition to some of the menu additions, check out the cocktail selection curated by mixologist all-star Bob Peters.

Here are some highlights of the new menu.

• Butternut Squash Bisque with whipped ricotta and toasted pumpkin seeds. ($7)

• Brussels + Pancetta Bianco Pizza is a hand-tossed, wood-fired pizza with shaved Brussels sprouts, mozzarella, crispy pancetta and caramelized onions. ($12)

Handmade Gnocchi with Pan-Roasted Shrimp + Calabrese Salumi served in a spicy Pomodoro sauce. ($19)

• Handmade Mushroom + Ricotta Cappelletti with roasted celery root, caramelized onion, brown butter sauce and fresh thyme. ($18)

• Roasted N.C. Trout with house-made sweet potato triangoli, pancetta, hazelnut brown butter and shaved Brussels sprout chips. ($19)

• Faroe Island Salmon alla Plancha with roasted root vegetables, celery root puree and pumpkin seed pesto. ($25)

• Grilled Beeler’s 12 oz. Tomahawk Pork Chop with fingerling potato confit, Sweety Drop pepper hash and cipollini onion pan sauce. ($26)

340 E. 16th St.

For the Optimist Hall lunch crowd, Bao and Broth is launching a new lunch special this month. Monday-Friday, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., diners can order a half bowl of Ramen, their choice of Bao and a fountain drink for $10.50.

Bao and Broth has also added a kid’s menu, which includes plain broth and noodles, plain buns, plain rice and its version of pigs in a blanket.

There have also been some price changes. Bao buns are now $4.25 each, with the option of any 3 for $12, and the Spicy Pork Ramen Bowl is $12, while the Miso Ramen and Vegan Ramen are both $11.

3920 Sharon Road, Suite #160

Bar Marcel’s new fall offerings include Garganelle with prosciutto, parmesan crema, arugula and shaved truffle. Courtesy of Bar Marcel

Bar Marcel has added three new items for the fall to its menu.

• Celery Root Velouté with truffle custard, brioche melba and micro celery. ($10)

• Garganelle with prosciutto, parmesan crema, arugula, and shaved truffle. ($16)

• Crispy duck breast served with french lentils, celery root, fig compote and a Madeira reduction. ($28)

110 N. College St.

BLT Steak will be serving dinner on Thanksgiving and have created a menu that would make grandma proud. The cost is $85 per person and will include a choice of one appetizer, a main course and a dessert. All sides will be served family style to the table.

Appetizers:

• Butternut Squash Soup made with crispy garlic, creme fraiche and basil oil

• Fontina & Bacon Toast served with apple, candied walnuts and local honey

• Baby Spinach Salad made with sherry-bacon vinaigrette, grilled croutons and blue cheese

Main Course options:

• Roasted Organic Turkey with pecan stuffing, cranberry-orange sauce and rosemary gravy

• Seared Scottish Salmon served with potato leek hash and a lemon brown butter

• Roasted Prime Rib with garlic jus and served with a caramelized onion popover

Desserts:

• Chocolate tart with almond crumble and served with orange ice cream

• Carrot Cake with cinnamon ice cream and cream cheese frosting

Sides:

• Brussels Sprouts

• Glazed Carrots

• Mashed Potatoes

• Haricots Verts

In addition to the Thanksgiving menu, don’t forget about its Sunday special of half-price bottles of wine and 50% off dinner for first responders.

Multiple locations

Brixx has recently announced new menu items and a new beer series. New menu items include Fig & Soppressata Pizza ($13.95) and a Charcuterie Board ($14.95). The limited-time Charcuterie Board and Fig & Soppressata Pizza will be available during late-night hours the week of Nov. 18. The new Signature Series is a lineup of easy-drinking craft beers, and first up is Present Company Excluded, an American Pale Ale that is $6.

Brixx also offers BOGO pizzas after 10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and after 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

1800 E. 7th St.

The Apple Lime Mimosa at Cajun Queen has champagne, apple cider and fresh lime juice, plus a cinnamon sugar rim. Alex Cason Photography Courtesy of Cajun Queen

Cajun Queen is debuting a new cocktail in November. The Apple Lime Mimosa ($7) has champagne, apple cider and fresh lime juice finished with a cinnamon sugar rim. This drink will be on the menu until the end of November.

933 Louise Ave., Suite #105

On Nov. 7, Catawba will be releasing its Black Sheep Maple Pecan Stout (7.0% ABV). This beer is a collaboration beer special for the 20th anniversary of Catawba this past July. Inspiration for this small-batch limited-edition beer came from a chocolate-maple-pecan pie.

There will also be a limited release of a silky-sweet dark ale featuring a virtual buffet of brunch-worthy specialty ingredients, including wildflower honey, toasted hazelnuts and milk sugar. Honey Combed Honey Nut Breakfast Stout (6.2% ABV) will be in draft and 6-pack options on Nov. 15. And on Nov. 29, the draft and 6-pack options of the Peanut Butter Chocolate Stout (5.4% ABV) will be released. This beer is a take on Catawba’s popular PB&J stout and is brewed with chocolate malts, midnight wheat and Madagascar vanilla beans.

100 W. Trade St.

Coco and the Director is adding housemade cronuts to its daily pastry offerings. Courtesy of Coco and the Director

Coco and the Director is offering a maple pecan and apple spice latte and adding housemade cronuts to its daily pastry offerings. The “Doughnut Cronut” is a mini version of Stoke’s one-pound cronut with diplomat cream and Heath bar crunch.

3116 N. Davidson St.

Crepe Cellar is rolling out new food and cocktail options this month just in time for fall.

• Lamb Bolognese made with traditional northern Italian meat sauce with homemade fettuccine and a dollop of labneh.

• Lobster champagne ravioli, filled with mascarpone and lobster and champagne cream sauce, tarragon, grilled scallions and lemon.

• Duck leg confit served with maple-bourbon-parsnip puree, savory pulled duck bread pudding, Swiss chard and a pomegranate sauce.

• Just Beet It cocktail is made with Sutler’s gin, amaro oscura, lemon, beet syrup, egg white, grapefruit bitters and beet powder.

• Mulberry Sparkler made with mulberry gin, simple syrup, lemon, soda, ice, caba and thyme.

• Apples Over Everything cocktail made with Mi Campo Blanco, apple puree, lemon, angostura, soda and thyme.

214 N. Church St.

The Daily Tavern has added autumnal appropriate food to its menu debuting in November.

Share menu:

• Pork skins with lemon pepper ($6)

• Cheddar curds with spicy tomato and buttermilk herbs ($8)

• Mussels with shallot, garlic and lager ($12)

• Chicken sliders with Nashville hot chicken on cheddar biscuits ($9)

• House-smoked salmon cakes with tartar ($12)

Salads:

• Greek salad with kale, olives, feta, roasted tomatoes, pickled onion and feta vinaigrette ($8)

• Power salad with quinoa, avocado, mint, egg, tomato, blueberries and lemon vinaigrette ($8)

Mains:

• Daily dog with Brasstown Beef hot dog, creole mustard, chow chow, pretzel roll and fries ($10)

• Littleneck linguini with littleneck clams, bacon, roasted tomato, shallot, garlic and Narragansett lager ($15)

• Barbecue ribs with apple Dijon slaw and fries ($17)

• Blackened salmon tacos with roasted tomato salsa, NC BBQ sauce and fries ($14)

Dessert:

• Banana pudding ($7)

• S’mores with chocolate, graham and toasted marshmallow ($7)

• Bonut holes (biscuit donut holes) with cinnamon sugar and spiced chocolate sauce ($7)

118 W. 5th St.

Dandelion Market has added new menu items for November.

• Kale salad served with sweet potato, dried cranberries, pecans, goat cheese and lemon vinaigrette. ($10)

• Pan-seared scallops served with sweet potato hash, apple and lemon. ($17)

• Pork belly with collards ($11)

• Fried brie and apples served with poached North Carolina apples, honey ricotta, black pepper and micro cilantro ($10)

• Falafel made with marinated cucumber onion salad and tahini yogurt. ($9)

300 E. Tremont St.

Croatian Pastisada is on the menu at Dilworth Tasting Room in November. Courtesy of Dilworth Tasting Room

Dilworth Tasting Room has launched a new menu, not only as a reflection of the change of seasons, but to highlight the flavors of Croatia.

Items include:

• Butter Nut Squash Bisque

• Fig and Pear Flatbread

• Croatian Pastisada

• Croatian Octopus Peka

• Filet with Sweet Potato Hash

• Pumpkin Creme Brûlée with Maple Cream and Spiced Pecans

2322 Dunavant St., Suite #200

Famous for its $25 steak and fries dinner, The Dunavant is introducing their $25 duck special. A 14-hour confit duck leg served over a vegetable risotto is served with soup or salad and bottomless truffle fries. The soup for November will be butternut squash.

3120 N. Davidson St.

Growlers’ Not Your Mama’s Appletini is made with Tito’s vodka, Montenegro, lemon, apple and angostura bitters. Courtesy of Growlers Pourhouse

Growlers Pourhouse has introduced new cocktails for November.

• Not Your Mama’s Appletini made with Tito’s vodka, Montenegro, lemon, apple and angostura bitters.

• Pomegranate G&T made with Sutler’s gin, Pama, tonic, vanilla tincture, soda, lime, orange and sage.

• Let It Beet Pimm’s Cup made with Doc Porter’s gin, Pimm’s, beet syrup, ginger beer, lemon and orange.

340 E. 16th St.

Located in Optimist Hall, Honeysuckle Gelato is releasing a new vegan flavor called Chocolate Raspberry Swirl.

3106 N. Davidson St.

If The Suze Fits at Haberdish contains suze, Ilegal Joven mezcal, tawny port, housemade grenadine and acid phosphate. Courtesy of Haberdish

Haberdish will debut new items on its cocktail menu in November.

• Debauchery & Gin is made with Doc Porter’s gin, fennel liqueur and Batavia-Arrack.

• Glass Apple is made with Doc Porter’s gin, krupnikas, Fair Game apple brandy, mezcal, apple cider syrup and lemon juice clarified through milk.

• Fan-friggin-tastic is made with single-barrel el Tesoro Reposado tequila, cardamaro, housemade fig syrup, cardamom and angostura bitters.

• Why’s the Rum Gone is made with rum, ginger spice syrup, yucca rabarbaro, lemon juice and nutmeg.

• If The Suze Fits is made with suze, Ilegal Joven mezcal, tawny port, housemade grenadine and acid phosphate.

131 N. Main St., Davidson

Kindred’s fried chicken sandwich is topped with Alabama white slaw, cheddar and pickles. Courtesy of Kindred

• Pei Mussels with red curry, coconut, and served with grilled bread. ($15)

• Pei Mussels with red curry, coconut, and served with grilled bread. ($15)

• Fried chicken sandwich with Alabama white slaw, cheddar and pickles ($13)

• Baked egg and crispy rice served with mushroom, Thai basil, onion and crunchy chile oil ($15 as is, add hanger steak for $9, chicken breast for $7, or grilled shrimp for $9)

• Crispy clam lettuce wraps made with root vegetable coleslaw, wasabi tobiko and cilantro ($14)

303 S. Church St.

On Nov. 3, Merchant & Trade will be featuring its special game day food and drink specials beginning at noon before the Panthers face off against the Falcons. The special game day menu includes dollar chicken wings, chipotle chicken nachos, spicy beef corndogs and deep-fried Mac Bites.

From Nov. 14-30, Merchant & Trade is offering a special Friendsgiving special that will benefit its charitable partner No Kid Hungry. For every Wild Turkey Whiskey Flight sold, $1 will be donated to the charity.

Multiple locations

Midwood Smokehouse is offering a Thanksgiving to-go menu. From the holiday menu, you can order a whole smoked turkey (12/14 lbs) for $70. Orders must be placed by Nov. 24 and picked up by Nov. 27.

2921 N. Tryon St.

Throughout November, NoDa Brewing Company will be hosting numerous events including live music, trivia, cornhole tournaments and even pictures with Santa (Nov. 30).

In addition to these events, there are new beer releases. On Nov. 8, the Hole Mole Dunkel a 6% ABV Dunkelweisse (Dark German Wheat Ale) brewed with Mole sauce will be released. On Nov. 15, the 4% ABV holiday favorite Cranberry Gose will be released. And nothing screams the holidays like the release of Noda’s signature Hoppy Holidays (6.5% ABV) on Nov. 29 (Black Friday).

4777 Sharon Road, Suite #125

Oak Steakhouse will be introducing new cocktails in November.

• Oak Smoked Manhattan made with George Dickel Rye, vermouth, Luxardo liqueur, bitters, smoked glass. ($16)

• Turn Up the Beet with Reposado tequila, mezcal, beet juice, serrano agave, citrus and a chili salt rim. ($13)

• Visions of Sugarplums created with Pimm’s Cup No. 1, Muddy River Spiced Rum, plum cider, lemon and plum bitters. ($12)

• Harvest Spritz made with Ketel One Peach & Orange Blossom Vodka, Lillet Blanc, apricot-honey shrub and prosecco. ($14)

• Livin’ on a Pear made with Pickers Vodka, Grey Goose Pear Vodka, house cranberry-pear jam, rosemary syrup and lemon. ($12)

• Anti-Autumn made with botanical gin, Domaine De Canton, lemongrass-ginger syrup, lemon and pressed ginger ($14)

• Velvet Elvis, with Knob Creek Bourbon, Quinta de la Rosa Port, walnut, angostura bitters and vanilla-cinnamon syrup ($13)

• Champagne Wishes, Pomegranate Dreams created with Tanqueray Ten, pomegranate, lemon, habanero bitters and champagne. ($15)

• Missbeehavin’ (spirit free cocktail) made with plum cider, apricot-honey shrub, turbinado syrup and ginger ale. ($6)

2000 South Blvd., Suite #510

Every Tuesday in November, 100% of the proceeds from each Yellowtail Carpaccio sold will go to the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation. Courtesy of O-Ku

During November, O-Ku will partner with the Jeff Gordon Children’s Foundation. Every Tuesday during the month, 100% of the proceeds from each Yellowtail Carpaccio sold will go to the Foundation in support of its mission to fight against pediatric cancer.

687 N. Church St.

The popular Something Wicked This Way Comes, a dark cherry mocha latte with skull and dagger stencil, will continue on the menu through the end of November. This drink was made in honor of Opera Carolina’s 2019/2020 season opener, Macbeth. Beginning Nov. 1 , it will also debut a vegan Nitro Caramel Latte with oat milk.

3120 N. Davidson St.

Three new doughnut flavors will make their appearance at Reigning Doughnuts this month.

• Halloween Surprise will be available from until Nov. 10.

• Pear Ginger will be available from Nov. 11-24.

• Pecan Pie will be available from Nov. 25-Dec. 8.

Multiple locations

Undercurrent has updated its food and beverage offerings for November. The seasonal menu includes:

• Apple Overnight Oats made with oats, apple butter, chia, peanut butter, stewed apples and pecan granola. ($6.75)

• Roasted Roots & Rice Bowl with kuri squash, fennel, beets, carrots, cipollini, radicchio, rice grows, golden raisins, pumpkin seeds and herbed goat cheese. ($11.25)

• Hummus & Brussels Toast made with navy bean hummus, roasted and shaved Brussel sprouts, crispy onion and preserved lemon vinaigrette ($7.75)

• Maitake & Arugula Salad with baba ganoush, roasted crimini and maitake mushrooms, wheat berries, arugula, radish, peanut and benne chili crunch, and herb vinaigrette. ($12.25)

• Chèvre & Pear Butter Toast made with Goat Lady Dairy chèvre, pear butter, buckwheat groats and basil. ($7.75)

• Southern Spice Latte made with a blend of sweet potatoes, brown sugar and cinnamon. ($5.50)

• When Matcha Met Maple made with matcha sweetened with warming fall spice. ($5.25)

• The Orange Blossom made with house syrup of maple, clove and orange blossom water that is shaken over ice with espresso. ($5.00)

• Mulled Cider made with local cider, fresh orange, cinnamon, allspice clove, cardamom and star anise. ($4.50)

• False Fall made with sparkling fresh ginger juice sweetened with wildflower honey. ($4.50)

6706 Phillips Place Court, Suite # C

New on the menu at WP Kitchen + Bar is Tuna Tartare with caponata, pine nut puree and tomato chips. Courtesy of WP Kitchen + Bar

WP Kitchen + Bar has introduced a handful of new menu items to ring in the season.

Shares:

• Crispy Duck Confit with red kuri squash, apple butter, pistachios and soy caramel

• Tuna Tartare with caponata, pine nut puree and tomato chips

• UAV Ricotta with roasted red kuri squash, maple brown butter gastrique and pumpkin seeds

• Pumpkin Agnolotti with cipollini, brown butter, pepitas, sage and pecorino

• Garganelli with braised pork ragu, tomatoes, cipollini and pecorino romano

Entrees:

• Grilled NC Rainbow Trout with roasted cauliflower, pine nuts, capers, golden raisins and agrodolce

• Grilled Heart of Ribeye with cauliflower puree, grilled broccolini and black garlic bordelaise

Sides:

• Roasted Cauliflower with pine nut puree, capers and golden raisin agrodolce

• Grilled Broccolini with crispy garlic, chili and citrus

• Brussels Sprouts with crispy chickpeas, salsa verde aioli and pistachio dukkah

Cocktails:

• Apple Jack made with Jack Daniel’s, apple butter, house-made cinnamon simple syrup and club soda

• Manhattan in the Fall made with Jim Beam Bourbon, sweet vermouth, dry vermouth, fresh mint, powdered sugar and bitters

• Bubblerita made with Jose Cuervo Silver Tequila, St. Germain Elderflower liqueur, lime juice, agave nectar and prosecco.

1331 Central Ave., Suite #101

Yafo Kitchen just recently launched three new pita pockets to its menu at the Central Avenue location. Courtesy of Yafo Kitchen

New pitas will be making their debut at the Yafo Kitchen location on Central Avenue. Yafo Kitchen just recently launched three new pita pockets to its menu. The pita is flown in from a bakery in Israel.

• Cauliflower pita with hummus and cucumber-tomato with schug

• BYO pita with schnitzel

• BYO pita with falafel

Deals

1508 S. Mint St.

• Mondays and Tuesdays: 20% off your meal when you eat at the bar (does not include alcohol)

• Last Chance Wine List: When only one or two bottles of wine are remaining, it’s offered at a discount ($35/bottle, $8/glass)

Multiple locations

• Daily: $4 drafts from the selected brewery of the month

• Monday - Friday: $8.95 lunch special 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

• Monday: $2.50 domestic drafts

• Tuesday: $3.50 local craft drafts

• Wednesday: $8.95 wood-fired wings; $4 draft flights; and $6 specialty cocktails

• Thursday: $5 wines by the glass

• Saturday: $3.50 Blue Moon drafts

• Sunday: Brunch from 11 a.m.-3 p.m., featuring $5 mimosas and Bloody Mary’s and half-priced wines by the bottle

• Late buy: Order one pizza, get another pizza free after 10 p.m. Sunday – Thursday and after 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday nights.

135 Levine Avenue of the Arts, Suite #100

Take your chances on “The Treatment.” Now through Nov. 3, order “The Treatment” and support Least of These (LOT) Carolinas and the work it does for local children in the foster system. The Treatment is Fin & Fino’s tasting experience, where you allow the kitchen to choose for you. $5 from each order goes to charity.

2410 Park Road

• Monday – Thursday: Prix fixe menu (1 app, 2 entrées and a bottle of wine) for $50; and half-priced bottle of wines.

• Monday – Tuesday: Kids eat free (under 12, 1 free kids entree with the purchase of 1 adult entree, dinner in the taproom only, while space permits).

• Monday: $3 draft beers (Fran’s only offers local and regional beers on tap); and $10 flatbreads

100 W. Trade St.

From Nov. 6-9, guests who dine on the Stoke patio, or stop by for a drink, will enjoy a complimentary appetizer from the kitchen. The Stoke Patio opens at 3 p.m. daily, with dinner service beginning at 5 p.m.

300 S. Tryon St.







Apres Midi Menu (Monday – Friday, 3 p.m.-6 p.m., bar and terrace only)

• $1 East Coast Oysters (each)

• $5 Mimosa Eggs

• $5 Chef Olives

• $6 Pomme Frites

• $8 Seasonal Tart Flambé

• $10 LBH Burger A La Carte

• Charcuterie & Fromage Board (Market price)

Dinner menu daily specials:

• Monday: Duck confit, lentils, apple and celery ($32)

• Tuesday: Braised short rib, horseradish pomme purée ($30)

• Wednesday: Boeuf Bourguignon, pommes purée ($25)

• Thursday: Confit lamb shank, housemade ratatouille ($32)

• Friday: Roasted branzino, leek fondue, clams ($32)

1328 Broadcloth St., Suite 102, Fort Mill

Monday through Friday from 3-6 p.m. happy hour includes $4 Mexican Bottles, $6 classic and frozen classic margaritas.

(36) The season of the Jack Apple

Multiple locations

In November, enjoy $5 Jack Apples at The Daily Tavern, The Workman’s Friend, Tyber Creek Pub, Dandelion Market, Prohibition and Connolly’s on Fifth.

933 Louise Ave., Suite 301

Every Monday and Tuesday is 50% off all wine bottles.

Events

Brunch with Brad Thomas Parsons





Nov. 2, 2 p.m.



The Crunkleton



1957 E. 7th St.

Paco’s Tacos and Tequila Skillpop Class: Dia del Mezcal





Nov. 3, 2- 4 p.m.



Paco’s Tacos and Tequila



6401 Morrison Blvd., #8a

Dogwood’s Fifth Anniversary Pig Roast





Nov. 4, 5-7 p.m.



Dogwood Southern Table



4905 Ashley Park Lane

International Sherry Week at Barcelona Wine Bar





Nov. 4 -11



Barcelona Wine Bar



101 W. Worthington Ave., Suite 110

Beer & Educational Classes at Protagonist





Nov. 5, 12, 19, and 26 from 5-8 p.m. (drop-in)



Protagonist



3123 N. Davidson St., Suite 104

Smallcakes Utopia’s First Anniversary Party

Nov. 16



Smallcakes Utopia



6925 University City Boulevard, Unit #415

News

5Church team announced a new restaurant

The team behind 5Church announced their latest restaurant concept. Tempest will open in Charleston in Spring 2020.

New chef at Fin & Fino

Fin & Fino has named Dominic Cerasaro its new executive chef. LunahZon Photography Courtesy of Fin & Fino

Fin & Fino has named Dominic Cerasaro its new executive chef. Chef Dom has worked with Rare Roots Hospitality Group since 2015, which owns Fin & Fino.

Haymaker Restaurant receives national award

Haymaker Restaurant received the prestigious 6 Links Award from the 2019 Good Food 100 Awards for its dedication to local and sustainable ingredients and sourcing.

Reid’s Fine Foods - Levine Center Location is open

Reid’s Fine Foods’ uptown location on Levine of the Arts Avenue includes a patio, where you can order two sliders and fries for $10 Courtesy of Reid's Fine Foods

Reid’s Fine Foods’ fourth location is now open in uptown on Levine of the Arts Avenue. Its new patio is the star of the show, where you can order two sliders and fries for $10. Serving breakfast, coffee, lunch and dinner, and brunch a la carte on Saturdays, this location will include some of Reid’s staples, as well as items specific to this location.