Charlotte Observer Logo
charlottefive Logo

Things to do

Bring on the baklava sundaes: Here’s when the Greek Festival comes back to Charlotte.

CharlotteFive archives

Bring on the baklava sundaes: Yiasou means hello, and we are all ready to welcome back one of Charlotte’s favorite annual events, the Yiasou Greek Festival.

That’s right, after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Greek festival is back.

For now, save the date and we’ll share more details when we have them available:

Get our newsletter

Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Related stories from Charlotte Observer
Profile Image of Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler
Melissa Oyler is the editor of CharlotteFive. When she’s not writing or editing, you’ll find her running, practicing hot yoga or snuggling with her rescue dog, X. Find her on Instagram or Twitter: @melissaoyler.
  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service