Things to do
Bring on the baklava sundaes: Here’s when the Greek Festival comes back to Charlotte.
Bring on the baklava sundaes: Yiasou means hello, and we are all ready to welcome back one of Charlotte’s favorite annual events, the Yiasou Greek Festival.
That’s right, after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Greek festival is back.
For now, save the date and we’ll share more details when we have them available:
- WHEN: Sept. 9-12.
- WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd.
- MORE INFO: Follow the Yiasou Greek Festival’s Instagram account.
Comments