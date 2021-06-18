Bring on the baklava sundaes: Here’s when the Greek Festival comes back to Charlotte.

Bring on the baklava sundaes: Yiasou means hello, and we are all ready to welcome back one of Charlotte’s favorite annual events, the Yiasou Greek Festival.

That’s right, after a hiatus in 2020 due to COVID-19, the annual Greek festival is back.

For now, save the date and we’ll share more details when we have them available:

WHEN: Sept. 9-12.

WHERE: Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 600 East Blvd.

MORE INFO: Follow the Yiasou Greek Festival’s Instagram account.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.