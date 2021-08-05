Retail and Development
Green’s Lunch property for sale. What does that mean for Charlotte’s oldest restaurant?
The property on 4th Street belonging to Green’s Lunch, Charlotte’s oldest open restaurant, is for sale.
The parcel, including the restaurant’s building, has been listed for $2.5 million, Charlotte Business Journal reported Wednesday evening. A flyer states “business is to remain,” CBJ wrote.
Green’s Lunch is Charlotte’s oldest surviving restaurant, opened by the late Robert Green in 1926.
CharlotteFive’s Erin Breeden recently named Green’s one of Charlotte’s Top 10 restaurants to take out-of-town guests. “Don’t miss out on the homemade chili or pickled relish and sauerkraut,” she wrote. “If hot dogs aren’t your thing, Green’s also serves breakfast.”
Green’s did not respond to immediate requests for comment.
This story is developing and will be updated.
GREEN’S LUNCH
Location: 309 W. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Opened: 1926
Owner/founder: The late Robert Green.
Cuisine: American
