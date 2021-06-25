Food and Drink
Here are Charlotte’s 12 oldest restaurants and what to order at each.
Charlotte’s oldest restaurants are quickly becoming relics. When deciding where to eat, how do we balance the excitement of new restaurant arrivals with our support of its classic establishments?
In a 2017 article, The Charlotte Observer’s Kathleen Purvis listed Charlotte’s 11 oldest restaurants. Four years later, only seven of those places to eat are still open. With so many of our city’s classic restaurants closing, including several during COVID-19, which of our longtime favorites remain?
Here are the 12 oldest restaurants in Charlotte — consider one of these the next time you’re looking for a place to dine:
Bojangles
Location: 300 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203
Neighborhood: Wilmore
Opened: The original location opened in 1977, before it became the chain restaurant we know today.
Owner/founder: Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas
Cuisine: fast-casual Southern
What to order: The easy answer is a Cajun Filet Biscuit or Sandwich combo, complete with seasoned friends and iced tea, but the magic of Bo’s is its variety. Whether it’s breakfast all day, dirty rice or a Bo-Berry biscuit, everyone has their go-to order here.
Carolina Family Restaurant
Location: 4600 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Westerly Hills
Opened: 1976
Cuisine: Southern
What to order: The daily special (chuckwagon cheese steak, baby beef liver, spaghetti with housemade meat sauce could all be on the menu). Pro tip: Breakfast is served until 2 p.m., so you don’t even have to wake up early.
Zack’s Hamburgers
Location: 4009 South Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo
Opened: 1975
Owner/founder: Founded by the late James Demopolous, now run by his son George Demopolous.
Cuisine: American
What to order: The Zack’s Special — two 100% beef patties with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise and special sauce on a toasted bun. It’s served with fries, and splurge for the milkshake.
Brooks’ Sandwich House
Location: 2710 N. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: NoDa
Opened: 1973
Owner/founder: Founded by the late Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr., now run by his son David Brooks. David’s twin brother, co-owner Scott Brooks, was killed in 2019 while trying to open the restaurant for the day.
Cuisine: American
What to order: Double cheeseburger all the way, with chili cheese fries and a side of slaw.
Gus’ Sir Beef
Location: 4101 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: MoRA
Opened: 1969
Owner/founder: The late Gus Bacogeorge, now run by Thrace Bacogeorge.
Cuisine: Southern
What to order: A meat-and-two-sides kind of place, the hamburger steak and breaded chuckwagon steak are great options — make sure to try the vegetable of the day.
Bar-B-Q King
Location: 2900 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Ashley Park
Opened: 1959
Owner/founder: Opened by Charlie Psomadaski and Jack Law. Sold in 1972 to Pete Giannikas. Now owned by Pete’s brother, Steve Giannikas, and George and Gus Karapanos.
Cuisine: barbecue
What to order: Fried chicken dipped in barbecue sauce, with a side of fresh onion rings.
South 21 Drive-In
Location: 3101 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Commonweath Park
Opened: The original (now closed) spot opened in 1954, and the Independence Boulevard location opened in 1959 remains.
Owner/founder: Founded by brothers Sam, George and Nick Copsis. Now owned by Nick’s son-in-law, George Housiadis.
Cuisine: American
What to order: Fried filet trout plate with fries and tartar sauce (it’s discounted on Wednesday and Friday). If you’re still hungry, go for the onion rings.
Beef and Bottle
Location: 4538 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo
Opened: 1958, under the name House of Steaks. The new name and location came in 1978.
Owner/founder: Founded by the late George Fine.
Menu: Appetizers, Steaks, Seafood, Combinations, Chicken and Pasta
Cuisine: classic steakhouse
What to order: Your favorite cut of beef, cooked to order — top it with bleu cheese crumbles, brown mushroom gravy or horseradish. The build-your-own-salad at your table is a nice change of pace in this incredible timewarp.
The Open Kitchen
Location: 1318 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208
Neighborhood: FreeMore West/Wesley Heights
Opened: 1952
Owner/founder: Founded by brothers Speros and Steve Kokenes.
Cuisine: Italian
What to order: The Mama K Supreme (pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, peppers and onions, mushrooms and salami) and a side Greek salad.
Greystone Pub
Location: 3039 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Sedgefield
Opened: 1947; the original building was torn down to build a shopping center.
Owner/founder: Founded by Tom Kanos. Tom’s son-in-law, Andy Koutsokalis, took over in 1976. Now its run by Andy’s son, Tommy Koutsokalis.
Cuisine: American, Greek
What to order: Self-proclaimed “Ameri-Grk” cuisine covers the menu — if you’re hungry, try Andy’s Heavyweight, a sandwich with Greek marinated flank steak and grilled onions topped with baked provolone.
The Diamond
Location: 1901 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205
Neighborhood: Commonwealth/Plaza Midwood
Opened: 1945
Owner/founder: Flonnie and W.A. James; John Fuller and his wife, Daphne Aycock, are the current owners.
Cuisine: American
What to order: Fried pork chops, sweet potato fries — and, yes, mac and cheese is a veggie here.
The James family built the Diamond Soda Grill in 1945 and sold it to Jerry Pistolis in 1982. While the building is the same, a team that included Fuller took it over in 2010 and gave the inside and the menu a spiffing up, with a retro-modern style.
Green’s Lunch
Location: 309 W. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202
Neighborhood: Uptown
Opened: 1926
Owner/founder: The late Robert Green.
Cuisine: American
What to order: Hot dog all the way (mustard, ketchup, homemade coleslaw, freshly chopped onions and secret-recipe homemade chili) — served on a freshly steamed bun. Make it a meal with a side of fries or onion rings.
