Here are Charlotte’s 12 oldest restaurants and what to order at each.

The Diamond Restaurant shifted to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Diamond Restaurant shifted to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Charlotte’s oldest restaurants are quickly becoming relics. When deciding where to eat, how do we balance the excitement of new restaurant arrivals with our support of its classic establishments?

In a 2017 article, The Charlotte Observer’s Kathleen Purvis listed Charlotte’s 11 oldest restaurants. Four years later, only seven of those places to eat are still open. With so many of our city’s classic restaurants closing, including several during COVID-19, which of our longtime favorites remain?

Here are the 12 oldest restaurants in Charlotte — consider one of these the next time you’re looking for a place to dine:

Bojangles

Location: 300 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Wilmore

Carolina Family Restaurant

Location: 4600 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Westerly Hills

Zack’s Hamburgers

Location: 4009 South Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Zack’s.jpg
Zack’s Hamburgers is owned by George Demopolous, the son of founder James Demopolous. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Brooks’ Sandwich House

Location: 2710 N. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Brooks_sign.jpg
Brooks’ Sandwich House has been open since 1973. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Gus’ Sir Beef

Location: 4101 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: MoRA

Bar-B-Q King

Location: 2900 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Ashley Park

CLT_harlotteDrive-inrestaur (2)
Bar-B-Q King’s business actually increased during COVID-19, co-owner Gus Karapanos said. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

South 21 Drive-In

Location: 3101 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Commonweath Park

Beef and Bottle

Location: 4538 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Beef and Bottle.JPEG
Beef and Bottle hangs on to a classic steakhouse vibe. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

The Open Kitchen

Location: 1318 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: FreeMore West/Wesley Heights

Greystone Pub

Location: 3039 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Sedgefield

Greystone Pub.JPEG
The original Greystone Pub opened in 1947, but the building was torn down. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

The Diamond

Location: 1901 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth/Plaza Midwood

The James family built the Diamond Soda Grill in 1945 and sold it to Jerry Pistolis in 1982. While the building is the same, a team that included Fuller took it over in 2010 and gave the inside and the menu a spiffing up, with a retro-modern style.

Green’s Lunch

Location: 309 W. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

What to order: Hot dog all the way (mustard, ketchup, homemade coleslaw, freshly chopped onions and secret-recipe homemade chili) — served on a freshly steamed bun. Make it a meal with a side of fries or onion rings.

image1.png
When you’re in uptown, head to Green’s Lunch and order your hot dog all the way. Philip Freeman CharlotteFive

