Here are Charlotte’s 12 oldest restaurants and what to order at each.

The Diamond Restaurant shifted to takeout and delivery during the COVID-19 pandemic. CharlotteFive

Charlotte’s oldest restaurants are quickly becoming relics. When deciding where to eat, how do we balance the excitement of new restaurant arrivals with our support of its classic establishments?

In a 2017 article, The Charlotte Observer’s Kathleen Purvis listed Charlotte’s 11 oldest restaurants. Four years later, only seven of those places to eat are still open. With so many of our city’s classic restaurants closing, including several during COVID-19, which of our longtime favorites remain?

Here are the 12 oldest restaurants in Charlotte — consider one of these the next time you’re looking for a place to dine:

Location: 300 West Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28203

Neighborhood: Wilmore

Opened: The original location opened in 1977, before it became the chain restaurant we know today.

Owner/founder: Jack Fulk and Richard Thomas

Menu

Cuisine: fast-casual Southern

What to order: The easy answer is a Cajun Filet Biscuit or Sandwich combo, complete with seasoned friends and iced tea, but the magic of Bo’s is its variety. Whether it’s breakfast all day, dirty rice or a Bo-Berry biscuit, everyone has their go-to order here.

Location: 4600 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Westerly Hills

Opened: 1976

Menu

Cuisine: Southern

What to order: The daily special (chuckwagon cheese steak, baby beef liver, spaghetti with housemade meat sauce could all be on the menu). Pro tip: Breakfast is served until 2 p.m., so you don’t even have to wake up early.

Location: 4009 South Blvd. Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Opened: 1975

Owner/founder: Founded by the late James Demopolous, now run by his son George Demopolous.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: The Zack’s Special — two 100% beef patties with double American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onion, mayonnaise and special sauce on a toasted bun. It’s served with fries, and splurge for the milkshake.

Zack’s Hamburgers is owned by George Demopolous, the son of founder James Demopolous. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 2710 N. Brevard St., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: NoDa

Opened: 1973

Owner/founder: Founded by the late Calvin “CT” Brooks Jr., now run by his son David Brooks. David’s twin brother, co-owner Scott Brooks, was killed in 2019 while trying to open the restaurant for the day.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Double cheeseburger all the way, with chili cheese fries and a side of slaw.

Brooks’ Sandwich House has been open since 1973. Melissa Oyler CharlotteFive

Location: 4101 Monroe Road, Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: MoRA

Opened: 1969

Owner/founder: The late Gus Bacogeorge, now run by Thrace Bacogeorge.

Menu

Cuisine: Southern

What to order: A meat-and-two-sides kind of place, the hamburger steak and breaded chuckwagon steak are great options — make sure to try the vegetable of the day.

Location: 2900 Wilkinson Blvd, Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: West Charlotte/Ashley Park

Opened: 1959

Owner/founder: Opened by Charlie Psomadaski and Jack Law. Sold in 1972 to Pete Giannikas. Now owned by Pete’s brother, Steve Giannikas, and George and Gus Karapanos.

Menu

Cuisine: barbecue

What to order: Fried chicken dipped in barbecue sauce, with a side of fresh onion rings.

Bar-B-Q King’s business actually increased during COVID-19, co-owner Gus Karapanos said. David T. Foster III dtfoster@charlotteobserver.com

Location: 3101 E. Independence Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: East Charlotte/Commonweath Park

Opened: The original (now closed) spot opened in 1954, and the Independence Boulevard location opened in 1959 remains.

Owner/founder: Founded by brothers Sam, George and Nick Copsis. Now owned by Nick’s son-in-law, George Housiadis.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Fried filet trout plate with fries and tartar sauce (it’s discounted on Wednesday and Friday). If you’re still hungry, go for the onion rings.

Location: 4538 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Opened: 1958, under the name House of Steaks. The new name and location came in 1978.

Owner/founder: Founded by the late George Fine.

Menu: Appetizers, Steaks, Seafood, Combinations, Chicken and Pasta

Cuisine: classic steakhouse

What to order: Your favorite cut of beef, cooked to order — top it with bleu cheese crumbles, brown mushroom gravy or horseradish. The build-your-own-salad at your table is a nice change of pace in this incredible timewarp.

Beef and Bottle hangs on to a classic steakhouse vibe. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 1318 W. Morehead St., Charlotte, NC 28208

Neighborhood: FreeMore West/Wesley Heights

Opened: 1952

Owner/founder: Founded by brothers Speros and Steve Kokenes.

Menu

Cuisine: Italian

What to order: The Mama K Supreme (pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, peppers and onions, mushrooms and salami) and a side Greek salad.

Location: 3039 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: Sedgefield

Opened: 1947; the original building was torn down to build a shopping center.

Owner/founder: Founded by Tom Kanos. Tom’s son-in-law, Andy Koutsokalis, took over in 1976. Now its run by Andy’s son, Tommy Koutsokalis.

Menu

Cuisine: American, Greek

What to order: Self-proclaimed “Ameri-Grk” cuisine covers the menu — if you’re hungry, try Andy’s Heavyweight, a sandwich with Greek marinated flank steak and grilled onions topped with baked provolone.

The original Greystone Pub opened in 1947, but the building was torn down. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Location: 1901 Commonwealth Ave., Charlotte, NC 28205

Neighborhood: Commonwealth/Plaza Midwood

Opened: 1945

Owner/founder: Flonnie and W.A. James; John Fuller and his wife, Daphne Aycock, are the current owners.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Fried pork chops, sweet potato fries — and, yes, mac and cheese is a veggie here.

The James family built the Diamond Soda Grill in 1945 and sold it to Jerry Pistolis in 1982. While the building is the same, a team that included Fuller took it over in 2010 and gave the inside and the menu a spiffing up, with a retro-modern style.

Location: 309 W. 4th St., Charlotte, NC 28202

Neighborhood: Uptown

Opened: 1926

Owner/founder: The late Robert Green.

Menu

Cuisine: American

What to order: Hot dog all the way (mustard, ketchup, homemade coleslaw, freshly chopped onions and secret-recipe homemade chili) — served on a freshly steamed bun. Make it a meal with a side of fries or onion rings.

When you’re in uptown, head to Green’s Lunch and order your hot dog all the way. Philip Freeman CharlotteFive

