From biscuits and gravy to EDM, here’s how The Greystone has kept pace with South End

Charlotte’s South Enders are sick and tired of restaurant obituaries. Bill Spoon’s, Mr. K’s, Price’s Chicken — all gone. When Zack’s tapped out a few weeks ago, it was almost too much.
“I’m the only one left around here,” Tommy Koutsokalis told CharlotteFive recently.
Tommy is the owner of The Greystone Pub, located at 3039 South Blvd., since 1947.
For 74 years, The Greystone has been feeding Charlotteans at the corner of Greystone Avenue and South Boulevard. When it first opened its doors, there were fewer than 135,000 people in Charlotte. South Boulevard was a textile district — nothing like the urban hot spot it’s become since the Lynx Blue Line put the corridor on developmental steroids.
Greystone, now into its third generation of family ownership, has a lot of history. The building has changed. The menu has evolved. But here it is, serving American/Greek fusion and a monstrous sandwich called Andy’s Heavyweight, named after Tommy’s father.
“My dad served a lot of food, a lot. And because of that, he threw a lot away. I had to change a look and a menu that was created for a blue-collar street of mill workers,” he said. “We’ve had to become more cost effective and speedier.” He’s also trimmed a lot of the carbs from the menu to serve a more health-conscious generation.
But change is nothing new to one of Charlotte’s oldest remaining restaurants. In 1999, when Tommy was 21, the family tore down the old building and rebuilt a new shopping center with the restaurant as the cornerstone. The look changed, but culinarily speaking, they played the hits: meatloaf, chicken fried steak and all the greens you could dream of.
“We had a lot of big-time people coming through here, like Jerry Richardson and (former mayor) Pat McCrory. I remember Pat McCrory telling my dad that South End was going to be the new entertainment district and that dad shouldn’t lose his stake in it,” he said.
In 2008, Andy Koutsokalis, who had taken over the restaurant from his father-in-law, Tom Kanos, 32 years before, handed the keys over to his son.
It was then that a restaurant built on Southern breakfasts, Salisbury steak and sweet tea began to change again.
The light rail was imminent, and Tommy was banking on the future. He completely renovated the interior into a modern layout, a lounge with booths, drinks, an updated menu and an open-air patio for live music.
“I’m always trying to do what the customers want. That’s what makes Greystone what it is,” he said. “This is my space, but it’s up to them to create the vibe.”
“I saw what Mac’s (Speed Shop) was accomplishing, and I knew that if they could do it, then I could, too.”
Long-time Greystone patron Lee Sharpe, a musician known locally as Leebo, said the reason Greystone is still open while many of the other famous spots up and down the boulevard are gone: “Tommy was willing to carry the torch.”
From acoustic to EDM
Live music was among the changes to the feel of the restaurant. It started with low-key live acts and acoustic sets on the patio or the intimate, indoor stage, but that too has evolved.
One important transformation came as a result of a relationship Tommy formed with Jonathan Diaz, a Greystone regular who runs an electronic dance music company called House Vibrations and professionally goes by DJ Johnny Cupcvke. They decided to collaborate on some EDM events.
“The very first event started to get everyone’s attention since not many people knew of the place at the time, nor of House Vibrations,” Diaz said. “It has paved the way for many other DJs to be involved at Greystone. It’s been an amazing movement and outlet for DJs.”
One week, a scheduled act fell through and local entertainer Brendan Fitzgerald, known as DJ F!TZ, got the call.
“I decided to make it a true event with a lineup and flyer,” Fitzgerald said. ”The night came, and I brought in around 200 people. Tommy was very impressed and wanted to work with me more, so I came up with two different events I now host at Greystone every month: Grime Night and Electro Vibes.”
The change from standard bar jam fare to EDM packed the house. Greystone now hosts 4-5 events a month, drawing in large crowds from all over the area — notably, a younger crowd that was unlikely to travel across town for a cheeseburger and an acoustic set.
“I’m trying to do what the people want. I want the customers to make Greystone what it is. It will always evolve because it’s not just about me.”
Where Mr. K’s, Zack’s and Price’s Chicken Coop found great success sticking to their roots and riding a wave of Charlotte nostalgia right up to the end, Greystone blazed a different path. What it lacks in old-school architectural aesthetic, it makes up for with its own nod to nostalgia that is found in dozens of historical photographs, classic artwork and memorabilia that serve as landmarks of the past.
Tommy says he doesn’t know what is next for Greystone. He just knows that Greystone will always be able to stay in touch with the needs of the community as long as he keeps his ears open to the community’s needs.
Greystone Pub
Location: 3039 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209
Neighborhood: Sedgefield/South End area
Cuisine: American, Greek
To order: Dine in or call 704-523-2822
Instagram: @greystonepub
