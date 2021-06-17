‘Sad day in Charlotte.’ Crowds gather, social media reacts to Price’s Chicken’s closing news

Price’s Chicken Coop, shown just before lunch on Thursday, June 17, has announced it will be closing after 59 years. CharlotteFive

Charlotte social media exploded upon hearing the unwelcome news Thursday morning that Price’s Chicken Coop would be closing its doors after 59 years.

And in person, a line began immediately forming outside of the South End restaurant. People stood patiently in the sun — and “in the shadow of skyscrapers,” Clayton Sealey tweeted — waiting to support the place that’s been with us for decades.

Even if you’ve never eaten here, you’ve heard of Price’s Chicken Coop. It’s where you take out-of-town visitors when they want a taste of the Queen City. It has set the bar for Charlotte’s other fried chicken spots to be compared against.

“I have been born and raised here in Charlotte. It’s a landmark that we’re going to miss,” Janice Alibn told CharlotteFive’s Alex Cason while waiting in line. “I used to walk here as a kid, and now it’s going to be gone. I gotta get that final meal in. I wish you could see my face — it’s a sad face under the mask.”

Charlotte native Janice Alibn used to walk to Price’s Chicken Coop as a child. When she heard on Thursday that the restaurant was closing after 59 years, she went to have one last meal. “I wish you could see my face — it’s a sad face under the mask,” she said. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

“I have been a native of Charlotte for 54 years ... fifth generation! Please don’t let them close!” Debi Mallak emailed me Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what others in Charlotte had to say:

“SAD DAY IN CHARLOTTE. CITY WONT BE THE SAME!!!!!” — Harvey Cummings

“All the cool og Charlotte spots are disappearing . Cant wait for another game bar or brewery! “ — ss.roundtree

“This is a Charlotte institution. Sad to see them close.” — Rachel Roe

“Wow, what a shame. Goodbye “Historic South End” Bottle shop or brewery to soon take its place.” — Trent Youngling

“This fried chicken is the best heartburn I have ever had #RIP #CLT” — Rachel (@Rab704)

“Way to kill another icon” — Jonathan Osman

“Way to go, everything. You killed Price’s. I hope you’re happy now…” — Frank Schwartz

“Agree with this on Price’s closing. The labor shortage excuse has been debated to death #onhere, but the coin shortage excuse is another level. Who said you have to be cash only in 2021?” — Ryan Pitkin of Queen City Nerve

“Could a photo be more Charlotte? Lines of people queuing for their last taste of a Charlotte original in the shadow of skyscrapers.” — CLT Development

“Thank you for everything you’ve done for this city!! You all have been a backbone for our food scene

After hearing the news that Price’s Chicken Coop would be closing after 59 years, a crowd gathered at the iconic Charlotte fried chicken spot. Alex Cason CharlotteFive