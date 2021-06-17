Charlotte Observer Logo
‘Sad day in Charlotte.’ Crowds gather, social media reacts to Price’s Chicken’s closing news

Price’s Chicken Coop, shown just before lunch on Thursday, June 17, has announced it will be closing after 59 years.
Price’s Chicken Coop, shown just before lunch on Thursday, June 17, has announced it will be closing after 59 years. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

Charlotte social media exploded upon hearing the unwelcome news Thursday morning that Price’s Chicken Coop would be closing its doors after 59 years.

And in person, a line began immediately forming outside of the South End restaurant. People stood patiently in the sun — and “in the shadow of skyscrapers,” Clayton Sealey tweeted — waiting to support the place that’s been with us for decades.

Even if you’ve never eaten here, you’ve heard of Price’s Chicken Coop. It’s where you take out-of-town visitors when they want a taste of the Queen City. It has set the bar for Charlotte’s other fried chicken spots to be compared against.

“I have been born and raised here in Charlotte. It’s a landmark that we’re going to miss,” Janice Alibn told CharlotteFive’s Alex Cason while waiting in line. “I used to walk here as a kid, and now it’s going to be gone. I gotta get that final meal in. I wish you could see my face — it’s a sad face under the mask.”

IMG_7966.jpeg
Charlotte native Janice Alibn used to walk to Price’s Chicken Coop as a child. When she heard on Thursday that the restaurant was closing after 59 years, she went to have one last meal. “I wish you could see my face — it’s a sad face under the mask,” she said. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

“I have been a native of Charlotte for 54 years ... fifth generation! Please don’t let them close!” Debi Mallak emailed me Thursday afternoon.

Here’s what others in Charlotte had to say:

This story is developing and will be updated.

IMG_2417.jpg
After hearing the news that Price’s Chicken Coop would be closing after 59 years, a crowd gathered at the iconic Charlotte fried chicken spot. Alex Cason CharlotteFive


