Price’s is the latest casualty. What’s happening to Charlotte’s iconic restaurants?

On Thursday, the line that formed outside of Price’s Chicken Coop after the restaurant announced it would be closing after 59 years gave every indication of how iconic this place is for the Charlotte community.

“I have been born and raised here in Charlotte. It’s a landmark that we’re going to miss,” Janice Albin told CharlotteFive’s Alex Cason while waiting in line. “I used to walk here as a kid, and now it’s going to be gone. I gotta get that final meal in. I wish you could see my face — it’s a sad face under the mask.”

Losing iconic restaurants is nothing new to Charlotteans — in the past year alone, we’ve seen Bill Spoons, Chris’ Deli, Mr. K’s, Oakhurst Grill, Sammy’s Deli and countless others shut their doors permanently.

These closures are no doubt sad, yet it raises the question: Could we have done more to support them? A quick Yelp search shows one local restaurant that opened in 2013 has 916 reviews — another one that opened in 2016 has 559 reviews — yet Price’s — open 59 years — has just 469.

Our support helps

Over the past year, we’ve also seen struggling iconic restaurants thrive with community support.

Lang Van Vietnamese Restaurant was at risk of closing permanently when COVID-19 drastically reduced its business. “For the first time in my life, maybe I have no more, nothing,” Lang Van owner Dan Nguyen told CharlotteFive in June 2020.

Originally opened by her family in 1990, Dan Nguyen has been working there since 1999. She became a part owner in 2004 and the majority owner in 2009. On Friday, June 19, 2020, she had tears in her eyes as she told CharlotteFive about customers helping her during this difficult time of COVID-19. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

Longtime Lang Van patrons rallied together, raising $62,352 in a GoFundMe. Brooks Sandwich House reopened in May 2020 after co-owner Scott Brooks was killed in December 2019; customers happily waited in line for hours to support the staple in NoDa.

Samantha Mobley arrived at Brooks’ Sandwich House for its grand reopening in February 2020. “I’m happy to be here to celebrate the reopening. I was heartbroken to see what happened here. I see the crime in our community up close,” said Mobley, who is a magistrate judge. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

It’s not realistic for the Charlotte community to keep every icon afloat via GoFundMe campaigns or hour-long waits. Instead, we should keep these restaurants at the forefront of our minds when dining out — before we hear we’ve lost another favorite.

In CharlotteFive, we do a recurring series, called Charlotte Classic Eats, about our city’s longtime restaurants that should be saved.

A lot of our older restaurants do not have a large social media presence (if any), in part because they were here before social media was even a glint in Charlotte’s eye. So it’s up to us, Charlotte, to share with each other about these icons via Twitter, TikTok, the ‘Gram.

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.

Charlotte’s iconic restaurants, now closed

Sometimes, restaurants are here long enough that we just think they will always be here.

Billy Harris opened Sammy’s Deli with Serafimes “Sammy ” Balatsias in 1997. The restaurant will be closing its doors in a few weeks. Alex Cason CharlotteFive

A favorite restaurant is a staple in our lives, always here for us — until it’s not. Here are some of the restaurants our city has lost:

This list is all the more reason to remind us to support the places we love — and not assume they will always be here.

After 52 years, Oakhurst Grill closed on Saturday, May 29. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

Charlotte’s story, told in its restaurant kitchens

It’s important to support our longtime favorites now — while we still have them. Here are a few to keep on your radar:

The Zack’s Special burger at Zack’s features two patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and special sauce. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

Last summer, during the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, Zack’s Hamburgers owner George Demopoulous talked to CharlotteFive reporter Jennings Cool about the importance of supporting local restaurants.

“Everyone is going through something — not just us here on South Boulevard,” he said at the time. “Myself and the staff at Zacks Hamburgers appreciate all of our customers’ support, and we will continue to hope for the best for all.”

Get our newsletter Sign up now to get CharlotteFive in your inbox daily.