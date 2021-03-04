‘Losing a part of history.’ Mr. K’s closing ice cream shop now after more than 50 years

The iconic Charlotte restaurant ice cream shop Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream in South End is officially closing.

Known for its hamburgers and soft-serve ice cream, Mr. K’s said Thursday night on Facebook that its last day of service is Friday.

“We hope you’ll swing by for one last meal and shout out,” the post said. “We appreciate the many memories we’ve shared with all of you. ... We hope you’ve felt the love from our family to yours.”

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream owner George Dizes said told the Observer last month that the 1,400-square-foot South Boulevard restaurant had been listed for sale. Thursday night’s announcement did not say if Mr. K’s had a buyer.

Dizes, 57, told the Observer he was ready to retire. He and his wife, Pamela, who died in 2019 after battling cancer, had worked the family restaurant together every day.

Customers will miss Mr. K’s

Customers of the shop were quick to comment on the Facebook announcement:

“I am literally, yes literally, crying. ,” one person said. “You were South End before South End was cool.”

“I am heart broken. Your families place was so wonderful. We are losing a part of history,” another person said.

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream is closing in South End after 50 years. It started as a little ice cream stand called Zesto’s before adding a building at the same South Boulevard location. RICHARD M. BROOKS Observer file photo

“Thank you for the unforgettable experiences of walking into Mr. K’s that first year and the many decades that followed. I was ALWAYS treated like family,” another person commented.

The shop will be open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday.

A brief history

Dizes’ father-in-law, Theodore Karres, started the store as an ice cream stand named Zesto’s in August 1967 and later renamed it Mr. K’s.

A larger building replaced the first original one in 1971 and the menu grew with food like hamburgers and fries. Pamela and her brother George Karres bought the business in 1996 when Karres retired.

Dizes joined the business when he married Pamela in 1997. She and her brother George Karres had bought the business in 1996 when their dad retired. Dizes said his two children, Louis and Mimi, continued helping out in the shop.