Iconic Mr. K’s soft ice cream shop in South End is for sale. Here’s why.

An iconic Charlotte restaurant ice cream shop in South End is for sale.

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream owner George Dizes confirmed the move Wednesday.

The 1,400-square-foot restaurant on South Boulevard is listed for sale for $260,000 by National Restaurant properties, the Charlotte Business Journal first reported.

Like other retailers across America, Dizes told the Observer that business has dropped off because of the coronavirus pandemic. But the pandemic wasn’t a factor in his decision to sell. He said he’d been considering it even before COVID-19 hit last March.

After working up to 17 hours a day for more than two decades, the 57-year-old said he’s ready to step away.

“It’s a demanding and grueling occupation, “ he said. “I want to get out while I still have some health left.”

Plus, he said his wife Pamela died in 2019 after battling breast cancer. The couple worked with side by side at the family restaurant

“Her passing took the wind out my sails,” Dizes said. “It’s just not the same without her here.”

Mr. K’s, famous for its hamburgers and soft-serve ice cream, will remain open until a buyer is found, Dizes said. “I’d really like to see it continue,” he said.

According to Mecklenburg County records, the property is owned by SBLVD Sparta.

Mr. K’s started as a little ice cream stand called Zesto’s before adding a building at the same location in South End. RICHARD M. BROOKS Observer file photo

Mr. K’s history

Theodore Karres, a Greek immigrant, bought a small ice cream stand named Zesto’s in August 1967 and renamed it Mr. K’s. The original round building was replaced with a larger building in 1971 and food like burgers were added to the menu.

Dizes said one of the most memorable stories about Mr K’s is that it withstood Hurricane Hugo, which devastated Charlotte in 1989. It was one of the businesses that still had power. Dizes said his future wife, who was Karres’ daughter, traveled daily from Raleigh to Charlotte to bring supplies to the restaurant in the storm’s aftermath.

When Karres retired in 1996, Pamela and her brother George Karres bought the business. Dizes joined the business when he married Pamela a year later, and her brother went into real estate. Dizes says the business has remained family-run with his two children, Louis and Mimi, who are now in college, helping out.

Mr. Karres, back in the day Mr. K's/file photo

Still standing in South End

The mom-and-pop shop with a large red-white-and-blue sign stands in Charlotte’s South End booming with growth of trendy restaurants, and rising office towers and apartments. But its longevity, Dizes said, is based in its foundation of serving an “honest, simple” menu.

“We are as American as it gets,” he said.

Mr. K’s sells “basic burgers, not craft burgers with fancy toppings.” The burger was recently named one of the 10 best burgers in Charlotte by CharlotteFive.

The biggest sellers are dipped cones and the banana split, Dizes said. But it also is known for milkshakes and fries.

Community connection

Mr. K’s has received its fair share of recognition and support from the Charlotte community.

Mr. K’s was recognized for its 50th anniversary by then-mayor Jennifer Roberts. And while Dizes says Mr. K’s is not a “hot spot,” it is known by many, with patrons like NASCAR drivers, and Carolina Panthers and Charlotte Hornets players.

Last week, the business posted a photo of former Panthers coach Ron Rivera standing with Dizes at the shop.

And, locals are big fans, too.

One person on Facebook said the first visit was “one of the two or three most heavenly food experiences that I’d ever had. Pure bliss.”

Another said “Eating here since 1976. Love every bite!”

Mr. K’s Soft Ice Cream owner George Dizes said the iconic South Boulevard Charlotte business is for sale. Mr. K's/file photo

Dizes said he’s seen customers arrive by scooters, Rolls Royces “and everybody in between.”

Along with leaving the family business and its three employees, Dizes said he’ll miss the customers most.

“I love our customers and we’ve gotten to know many many people on a personal level. I cherish those friendships,” he said. “I want to thank everyone and I hope they understand why I’m moving on.”