After 46 years in Charlotte, Zack’s Burgers is closing its doors.

Zack’s Hamburgers is owned by George Demopolous, the son of founder James Demopolous. CharlotteFive

For over 46 years, George Demopolous and his wife Elaine have worked tirelessly to run Charlotte’s Zack’s Hamburgers, and after the close of business this Thursday, July 1, they will close the restaurant’s doors for good.

Zack’s is located on the corner of Scaleybark and South Boulevard and has been serving Charlotte customers since 1975. The family-owned and operated restaurant was founded by James and Anna Demopolous with their three kids who all worked there, Bessie, Zack and George. Fifteen years later, George took over the business with Elaine..

For over four decades, Zack’s has served burgers — the Zack’s Special being the front runner — and hot dogs, Southern plates, onion rings and milkshakes to regulars and bypassers, offering a hint of nostalgia with each visit.

Reminders of years past adorn the wall at Zack’s Hamburgers. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

After battling through COVID-19, however, the Dempoulous family has decided to close the business. Demopolous told CharlotteFive last Monday, June 21, that vulnerabilities have surfaced with COVID — ones that restaurant owners could have never dreamed of preparing for. He asked us to wait until June 28 to share the news of the restaurant’s closing.

“After so many years working 14 to 15 hour days, it has taken a toll on my body,” Demopolous said. “You know when it is time.”

Charlotte was rocked earlier this month after learning Charlotte staple Price’s Chicken Coop would be closing. Lines were wrapped around several blocks where people waited for hours to savor the legendary fried chicken one last time. In the past year, Charlotte has seen Bill Spoons, Chris’ Deli, Mr. K’s, Oakhurst Grill, Sammy’s Deli and other iconic restaurants shut their doors for good.

Inside Zack’s Hamburgers. Alex Cason Photography CharlotteFive

What needs to change before another Charlotte business closes its doors?

Location: 4009 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. until Thursday, July 1

Menu

Cuisine: American