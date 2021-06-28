‘You know when it is time.’ Another heartbreaking closure for Charlotte: Zack’s Hamburgers

George and Elaine Demopolous, shown here on June 23, 2021, have made the decision to close Zack’s Hamburgers after 46 years. “After so many years working 14 to 15 hour days, it has taken a toll on my body – emotionally and physically,” Demopolous told CharlotteFive. “My energy is drained. You know when it is time.” The restaurant will close on July 1. CharlotteFive

About two years ago, I interviewed Zack’s Hamburgers owner George Demopolous for my first assignment as a reporter, as part of CharlotteFive’s Charlotte Classic Eats series, which highlights spots that have stood the test of time in Charlotte.

During the interview, I wore a huge smile on my face the entire time.

For over four decades, George and his wife, Elaine, have worked tirelessly to run Zack’s Hamburgers and I was excited to share their story.

Today, I am heartbroken to share this latest chapter of a 46-year old love story between Charlotte and Zack’s: The couple will close the restaurant’s doors for good this Thursday, July 1, at the close of business. George told me a week ago (June 21), and he said he wanted me to be the one to share the news — but he also asked me to please wait until today, Monday, June 28, 2021, to tell our readers.





Sometime this morning, the man who opened the doors at the hamburger shop for years will quietly put a sign on the door, and on it will read the news that the next few days will be the restaurant’s last.

‘You know when it’s time’

If you have ever had the pleasure of meeting George, you know he is full of stories. During our original interview, he told me about the ins and outs of the restaurant, his wife and kids, the hardships of owning a restaurant and all the joy found in between. He told me Zack’s is like a Mayberry store in a big city and shared how running a restaurant is a tricky business – you have to love it with your heart.

Zack’s Hamburgers has sat at 4009 South Blvd., for about 45 years. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

When I spoke to George last week about the future of a Charlotte without Zack’s, my smile returned for George and his family — but this time, I had tears in my eyes.

“After so many years working 14 to 15 hour days, it has taken a toll on my body,” Demopolous said. “You know when it is time.”

People working in the hospitality industry are tired. From dealing with staffing shortages, shipment delays, price increases, temporary closures and hour cuts, COVID-19 has been an uphill battle for Charlotte restaurant owners. Yes, we might not have to wear masks anymore, but pre-COVID normalcy is still far out of reach.

Charlotte, through a native’s eyes

Being born and raised in Charlotte, I have seen the city grow. While it has been incredible to witness, it has come with its heartaches, especially during COVID.

In the past, staples like Price’s Chicken Coop, Bill Spoons, Chris’ Deli, Mr. K’s, Oakhurst Grill, and Sammy’s Deli maintained, slow and steady alongside Charlotte as the new, shiny spots of the restaurant industry exploded.

During COVID-19, Zack’s Hamburgers started packaging all food in to-go containers for eating indoors or outside. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

However, so many of the places we thought would always be there for us are now gone. It makes me wonder: Was there something we, as Charlotteans, could have done differently?

George and his family are at peace with the news. They will soon be able to rest, a much-deserved break after so much hard work. If you’ve been to Zack’s, you’ve probably seen George flipping burgers, chatting with customers and working with passion and grit. I personally have seen George and Elaine go above and beyond caring for their customers – from clearing people’s trays to helping people find room at a table.

But COVID-19 was the wrench no one expected to be thrown, including the whole Zack’s team. Every time I talk to George, he says they just try to do their best for their customers, and I believe they have.

After closing, George and Elaine will be spending time caring for George’s aging mother and spending time with their 1-year-old granddaughter. As for where they will get their own burger fix, you can find them at South 21, Brooks’ Sandwich House or Pinky’s Westside Grill.

The Zack’s Special burger at Zack’s features two patties, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, pickles, onions, mayonnaise and special sauce. Jennings Cool CharlotteFive

“We want to thank our customers, employees and family for making Zack’s such a special place. We could not have done it this long without you,” Demoplous said.

Today, I want to thank the spots like Zack’s Hamburgers that have stood firm for decades. Thank you for paving the way for the restaurant industry in Charlotte. Thank you for working tirelessly to provide for customers. Thank you for sticking it out as long as you could. Our city would not be the same without you.

And, George, if you are reading this, please take a vacation – you deserve it.

Location: 4009 South Blvd., Charlotte, NC 28209

Neighborhood: South Charlotte/Collingwood/LoSo

Hours: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. until Thursday, July 1

Menu

Cuisine: American