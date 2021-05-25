Charlotte Observer Logo
‘We’ve witnessed a lot from behind the counter’: Longtime Charlotte restaurant to close

After 52 years, Oakhurst Grill will close at the end of business on Saturday, May 29.
Oakhurst Grill opened on Monroe Road in 1968 as Mr. C’s, and John Polonyfis has been spending time at the restaurant ever since he was old enough to walk — his grandparents purchased it in 1973.

On Monday, Polonyfis announced via a Facebook post that after 52 years, the carryout restaurant will close for good at the end of business on Saturday, May 29. It serves American classics with daily specials like fried chicken, meatloaf and hamburger steak, with sweet tea and lemonade available by the gallon.

“We know this will be tough news for many, which is what makes the decision so difficult,” Polonyfis wrote. “My parents are retiring so that they can spend more time taking care of their parents in their final years. I am very fortunate that all four of my grandparents are still alive, but their health is rapidly declining. The job my parents are facing is one of the most difficult things a person can experience, so your support is appreciated.”

While the area has changed over the years, Oakhurst Grill remained a fixture in the growing section of town. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed a lot from behind the counter. We’ve watched Monroe Road grow from a little two-lane road to what it is today. We’ve experienced the growth of Charlotte, and the Oakhurst community itself,” Polonyfis wrote.

“We’ve been there to see children grow up and have children of their own. We’ve also been heartbroken to learn of the death of some of our most regular customers and neighbors. It has been a roller-coaster ride, with its ups and downs, but it’s an experience that will forever be in our hearts.”

Customers and staff reacted to the news with kind messages for the restaurant on Facebook:

This article is developing and will be updated.

Oakhurst Grill

4111 Monroe Road

Carryout only

(704) 375-6683

