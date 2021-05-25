‘We’ve witnessed a lot from behind the counter’: Longtime Charlotte restaurant to close

After 52 years, Oakhurst Grill will close at the end of business on Saturday, May 29.

Oakhurst Grill opened on Monroe Road in 1968 as Mr. C’s, and John Polonyfis has been spending time at the restaurant ever since he was old enough to walk — his grandparents purchased it in 1973.

On Monday, Polonyfis announced via a Facebook post that after 52 years, the carryout restaurant will close for good at the end of business on Saturday, May 29. It serves American classics with daily specials like fried chicken, meatloaf and hamburger steak, with sweet tea and lemonade available by the gallon.

“We know this will be tough news for many, which is what makes the decision so difficult,” Polonyfis wrote. “My parents are retiring so that they can spend more time taking care of their parents in their final years. I am very fortunate that all four of my grandparents are still alive, but their health is rapidly declining. The job my parents are facing is one of the most difficult things a person can experience, so your support is appreciated.”

While the area has changed over the years, Oakhurst Grill remained a fixture in the growing section of town. “Over the years, we’ve witnessed a lot from behind the counter. We’ve watched Monroe Road grow from a little two-lane road to what it is today. We’ve experienced the growth of Charlotte, and the Oakhurst community itself,” Polonyfis wrote.

“We’ve been there to see children grow up and have children of their own. We’ve also been heartbroken to learn of the death of some of our most regular customers and neighbors. It has been a roller-coaster ride, with its ups and downs, but it’s an experience that will forever be in our hearts.”

Customers and staff reacted to the news with kind messages for the restaurant on Facebook:

Allison Rosser Barnhill: John, I brought my grandmother (who lived in Cotswold) dinner from Mr. C’s once a week in the 80s and 90s - she had the daily specials memorized! Now, my daughter lives in Oakhurst, teaches at Oakhurst Elementary (now O. STEAM Academy) and I still pick up 2 chef salads with grilled chicken, ranch dressing and unsweet tea every other week so I can eat lunch at school with my child! We are going to miss you terribly but thank you for being a neighbor fixture for so very long. God’s riches bless your entire family!

Baldomero Chavez Castro : If you’re going to close might as well close out with a bang! I hope you plan on doing something Saturday as a way of saying goodbye. Thank you for the most amazing salads and grilled cheese I have ever had. Going to Camp LeJeune and Charlotte a lot while in the military I have always looked forward to the great food Charlotte had to offer and y’all were always top of the list.

Richard Ingram: This is devastating news. I have never been in any eating establishment that is so consistently wonderful, and one that I felt as if I were a part of a family when I entered. Oakhurst Grill (still Mr. C’s most of the time) will be sorely missed. I wish you the best in your retirement and may God bless you with many healthy years ahead. I love you all.

Andrew Schwarz: I will truly miss you guys! I can’t recall a time a restaurant closing has made me legitimately sad. You guys were non-pretentious and friendly people that made delicious and reasonable priced food. A true home run! Having said all that, I am happy for your family.

Anne Tate: I spend 40 hours a week there every week and I’m truly going to miss all the customers, my employers and my coworkers I really really enjoyed working with y’all and I’m going to miss each and everyone of you.

This article is developing and will be updated.

4111 Monroe Road

Carryout only

(704) 375-6683